Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. Completes Beta Testing And Prepares For National Launch Of Telemedicine And Peptide

Benivita

Jon Guzman, Founder & CEO Benivita

Jessica Guzman, Co Founder Chief Marketing & Technology Officer

Kevin Grimes, Esq. Co Founder General Council

David Bertao, Co Founder COO Capital Partner / Eric Ulwelling, CFO of Benivita

BeniVita completes beta of proprietary technology; distribution and marketing relationships expected to be extended to BeniVita BioHealth

- Jon Guzman, CEO of BeniVita, Inc, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: PLSH) (“PLSH” or the“Company”), through its wholly owned subsidiary Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (“PLS”), d/b/a BeniVita BioHealth (“BeniVita BioHealth”), and strategic partner and significant shareholder BeniVita, Inc., announced today that BeniVita BioHealth has completed the beta phase of its proprietary technology and infrastructure developed specifically for its telemedicine and peptide platforms, positioning BeniVita BioHealth for a full national launch in Q4 2026. The distribution, vendor, marketing, and technology agreements described in this release were entered into by BeniVita, Inc. (“Benivita”). PLSH expects Benivita BioHealth to enter into back-to-back operating agreements with BeniVita, Inc., and share in the revenue from those agreements. The back-to-back agreements are expected to be completed in Q4 2026, subject to final documentation and any required counterparty consents. There is no assurance they will be completed on that timeline or at all.The first two quarters of fiscal 2026 were focused heavily on testing, refining, and proving the technology. During that period, BeniVita BioHealth introduced its technology into a dozen markets across the United States, allowing the team to identify what worked, what needed to change, and what it would take to scale nationally.The beta period has now been completed across all of BeniVita BioHealth's verticals.“We deliberately took the time to test this in the real world before attempting to take it nationwide,” said Jon Guzman, CEO of BeniVita, Inc.,“The first two quarters of fiscal 2026 were about proving the model. We now have the technology, distribution relationships and marketing infrastructure in place to move into the next phase of the business.”Building the Distribution InfrastructureAs part of its preparation for a national launch, BeniVita, Inc. has executed multiple distribution and vendor agreements designed to support the BeniVita platform's expansion across both the telemedicine and peptide markets. These agreements are expected to be made available to BeniVita BioHealth through the forthcoming back-to-back agreements.BeniVita, Inc. has entered into a distribution agreement with the largest peptide manufacturer in the United States. BeniVita, Inc. has also entered into a contractual relationship with a national telemedicine physician network to support the peptide business.Once the back-to-back agreements are complete, BeniVita BioHealth is expected to be positioned to market and distribute active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) sourced entirely within the United States.This domestic sourcing strategy is a key component of BeniVita BioHealth's broader business plan, as it builds a scalable supply and distribution channel around the growing peptide and telemedicine markets. The strategy also supports compliance with applicable U.S. manufacturing and sourcing guidelines.Digital Strategy Focus on the U.S. Latino MarketBeniVita has engaged AG & Lora Communications (agandloracomms), a Latino-focused public relations firm founded by Willie Lora, CNN's former Washington, D.C. Bureau Chief for 21 years, and Andrea Gomez, a former Univision Houston news anchor with 15 years of broadcast experience.BeniVita has also partnered with DigiClicks (digi-clicks), led by former senior YouTube executives Lina Mateus and Diana Valdez, to develop and execute its digital marketing strategy targeting the U.S. Latino market.Together, the firms will support BeniVita BioHealth's customer-acquisition efforts, focusing on reaching the Latino community, particularly Spanish-speaking consumers (benivita/es).AI-Driven Technology and Ambassador PlatformBeniVita has partnered with Luis Rodriguez of iQmindset, an AI-powered business technology platform that gives BeniVita's ambassadors an integrated system to market, manage leads, communicate with prospects, and automate follow-up. The platform combines CRM, marketing automation, social media, websites, sales funnels, scheduling, reputation management and AI-driven business intelligence in one ecosystem.As BeniVita BioHealth moves toward its national launch, iQmindset will provide the technology infrastructure to help its ambassadors work more efficiently, strengthen customer engagement, and scale BeniVita BioHealth's telemedicine and peptide businesses.Leadership Transition and Executive ExpansionPLSH expects to announce the retirement of current CEO Leslie Buttorff during fiscal 2026 as PLSH prepares for its national expansion.Jon Guzman, CEO of BeniVita, Inc., is expected to be named CEO of PLSH and its subsidiary, BeniVita BioHealth. Guzman is the visionary founder of the BeniVita brand and has played a significant role in developing the technology, infrastructure, and business model that support BeniVita BioHealth. His work throughout the beta period has been instrumental in testing and refining the model in real-world markets.Larry Wert, a member of PLSH's Board of Directors, brings more than four decades of experience in television, digital media and radio, including senior leadership roles with NBC and Tribune Media. He has overseen media operations in some of the country's largest markets, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Diego and Dallas.“I've spent my career building businesses, developing people, and navigating the ever-changing and complex media and marketing landscape,” said Larry Wert.“What attracted me to BeniVita BioHealth is the opportunity to apply my experience and relationships to this innovative and groundbreaking company that is also about to change healthcare access for Americans. I believe the foundation is there, and I'm looking forward to being part of what comes next.”PLSH also expects to announce two additional members of its Board of Directors in the coming weeks.BeniVita BioHealth Executive TeamBeniVita BioHealth has assembled an executive team with experience across sales, operations, finance, marketing, technology, and distribution.Darren Holden serves as Vice President of Sales, while Santiago Esparza serves as National Master Distributor.Kevin Grimes, Esq., Co-Founder and Capital Partner, President and General Counsel of BeniVita, Inc., as well as legal advisor to PLSH and its subsidiary, PLS. Mr. Grimes has 35 years of legal practice, serving over 1,500 clients in the direct marketing space, and is a top compliance attorney in the world. He is a partner at Thompson Burton and is an expert with the FDA and FTC.David Bertao, Co-Founder, Capital Partner, and Chief Operating Officer of BeniVita, Inc., is a serial entrepreneur who operates a $65 million private equity fund and has business interests spanning agriculture, restaurants, real estate, and group employee benefits.Eric Ulwelling, Chief Financial Officer, is a public-company accounting executive with extensive experience supporting companies through IPOs, capital raises, and quarterly and annual SEC reporting. He brings expertise in SEC accounting and financial reporting requirements.Jessica Marie Gutierrez Guzman, co-founder of BeniVita and Chief Marketing and Technology Officer. Her career includes executive-level marketing and public relations experience with a multibillion-dollar company in Houston and Los Angeles, leading communications and Latino outreach for a gubernatorial campaign in Texas, and working with two U.S. Presidents. She also helped Harvard Kennedy School develop its first Latino Leadership Initiative. (Mrs. Guzman's Full Bio)PLSH expects to announce additional members of the BeniVita BioHealth leadership team as the national expansion continues.Forthcoming AnnouncementsPLSH expects to release an updated pro forma for fiscal 2027 and provide an expanded business strategy at the end of October 2026. The announcement is expected to include additional detail on BeniVita BioHealth's digital strategy, traditional distribution relationships, telemedicine platform, and peptide business.PLSH also plans to form a new subsidiary, BeniVita BioTech, which is expected to hold and develop additional healthcare technologies. Separately, BeniVita is preparing to enter into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to license technology designed to deliver telemedicine services to blind and deaf users through a mobile device. If BeniVita obtains that license, PLSH and BeniVita anticipate making rights to the technology available to BeniVita BioTech through a back-to-back or similar agreement. No definitive agreement has been reached, and there can be no assurance that one will be. The technology's developer has existing licensing agreements with the Indianapolis 500 and Major League Baseball for broadcasting content to blind users through the device. BeniVita also intends to pursue a Medicare reimbursement code for the technology; there can be no assurance that a code will be obtained.Separately, BeniVita, a privately held company and significant shareholder of PLSH, is in final negotiations for a $6 million private equity capital raise for its own operations. PLSH is not a party to this financing. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.About Benivita, Inc.BeniVita, Inc. is a privately held Arizona corporation with experience in the global distribution of health and wellness products. Its principals have decades of collective expertise in the direct-to-consumer industry and have generated over $2 billion in global revenue. BeniVita Inc. is owned by the principals of Contractors Wholesale Warehouse (CWW), a California corporation and investment holding company. CWW operates across multiple sectors, including the manufacturing and distribution of health and wellness products, telemedicine for the corporate sector, and real estate investment and development, and private equity ventures.About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: PLSH)Panacea Life Sciences Holdings is a Nevada corporation headquartered in Colorado. It operates as a holding and management company for its subsidiary, Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (PLS), which does business as BeniVita BioHealth.PLSH also plans to form a new subsidiary, BeniVita BioTech.Media Contact:Andrea GomezAG & Lora Communications...FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. They include statements about the expected national launch of BeniVita BioHealth's telemedicine and peptide platforms; the expected completion, timing and terms of back-to-back agreements between PLS and BeniVita, Inc.; the expected benefits of distribution, vendor, marketing and technology relationships; expected leadership and Board changes; the planned formation of BeniVita BioTech and any related technology license or Medicare reimbursement code; any financing; and future operating and financial performance, including any pro forma or projected results. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“strategy,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions. They reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance.Actual results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including: the ability to finalize the back-to-back agreements and obtain any required third-party consents; PLSH's dependence on BeniVita, Inc., a significant shareholder, and on agreements to which neither PLSH nor PLS is currently a party; the ability to obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of telemedicine and peptide products; federal and state laws and regulations governing peptides, compounding, telemedicine, healthcare marketing and the practice of medicine, including FDA and FTC requirements, and changes in how they are interpreted or enforced; reliance on third-party manufacturers, physician networks and technology and marketing providers; the ability to attract and retain key personnel and complete the planned leadership transition; competition; general economic conditions; and the limited and volatile trading market for PLSH's common stock.PLSH's common stock is quoted on the OTCID Basic Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. Investors should review PLSH's annual and quarterly reports and other disclosures, available at under the symbol“PLSH.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. PLSH undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.Company AddressesPanacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.5910 South University Boulevard, C18-193Greenwood Village, Colorado 80121BeniVita, Inc.2942 N. 24th StreetPhoenix, Arizona 85016

Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez Communication LLC

+1 832-858-5850

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Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. Completes Beta Testing and Prepares for National Launch of Telemedicine and Peptide News Provided By Andrea Gomez Communication LLC October 09, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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