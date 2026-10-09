Mukesh Chhabra Talks About Changing Trend Of Films' Length In The Industry

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently spoke about how the perception of the Hindi film industry towards the length of the films has changed.

He recently appeared on the chat show 'Shekhar Tonite' hosted by actor Shekhar Suman, and said that the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' has triggered the change in the industry. He lauded the film's team for telling a riveting story.

Talking about the same, he said,“The context should be good. And today, I was watching a meme that in today's generation, where we see so many reels changing every second, there, you have shown for four hours and no one touched their phone. That was his conviction. Now, people's discussion has changed”.

'Dhurandhar' is written and directed by Aditya Dhar, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates Karachi's criminal underworld to gather intelligence and prevent future terrorist attacks against India.

It is set against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, gang rivalries and covert operations, the film blends espionage with gritty crime drama. Ranveer Singh essays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, while Akshaye Khanna portrays gangster Rehman Dakait.

He further mentioned,“Wherever I go, they don't talk about time anymore. They have started talking about the story. They don't say, 'Make it short. Cut it for half an hour. One more song'. I have realized that if you have conviction it will land. The good thing about Aditya is that he only listens to himself, and nobody else”.

“The best part with Aditya is that whenever you meet him, he is so calm and so sure about himself that he doesn't change his opinion for someone else. He had so much conviction that if I want this, I want this. And hats off to Ranveer also. He gave life to that role and they both had such a combination. I saw that they were like 80s on set”, he added.