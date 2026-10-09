Global Power Provides Corporate Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (CSE: PWER) (FSE: NJA) (“” or the“”) today provides an update regarding its ongoing evaluation of opportunities within the evolving power infrastructure and data-centre markets.

Global Power is evaluating a range of potential power-generation and infrastructure solutions that may complement the Company's long-term strategy. The Company is considering opportunities across multiple technologies and deployment models, with a particular focus on solutions capable of supporting data centres, high-performance computing, industrial operations and other mission-critical applications.

Global Power believes the rapidly changing power landscape presents significant opportunities for innovative, flexible and scalable power solutions. Accordingly, the Company intends to remain flexible in evaluating strategic alternatives and potential technology partners as it determines the most commercially viable path forward.

The Company's evaluation may include conventional and emerging power-generation technologies, distributed and modular power infrastructure, energy-storage solutions, hydrogen-related applications, and other technologies capable of addressing the increasing demand for reliable power in constrained grid environments.

There can be no assurance that the Company's evaluation will result in any particular transaction, partnership, technology deployment or investment. Global Power will provide further updates as appropriate and when material developments occur.

In addition, the Company announces that it has provided notice to terminate its previously announced definitive joint development and licence agreement with Northern Hydrogen and Energy Ltd., with acknowledgment and consent from ModeOne Manpower Systems Corp. and MVP Systems. The Company also announces that it has terminated its previously announced non-binding letter of intent with 2782404 AB Ltd. The termination of the definitive joint development and licence agreement is effective November 7, 2026, and the termination of the non-binding letter of intent is effective immediately.

About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Corp. is focused on the development and deployment of innovative power and infrastructure solutions designed to address the growing demand for reliable, scalable and resilient energy. The Company is evaluating opportunities serving data centres, high-performance computing, industrial, commercial and other mission-critical applications across North America.

On behalf of the Board:

Global Power Solutions Corp.

"Peter Medved "

CEO

Tel: 604.684.2181 | Email: ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and operations of Global Power Solutions Corp. (“Global Power” or the“Company”). Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and deployment of the Company's modular hydrogen power systems, the identification and establishment of potential manufacturing or staging facilities, the integration of licensed and commercially available hydrogen technologies, potential system efficiencies, future commercial applications, and the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“plans,”“expects,”“is expected,”“scheduled,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“contemplates,”“proposes,”“estimates,” or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results“may,”“could,”“would,”“might,” or“will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy technologies, the integration of third-party equipment and technologies, the availability of suitable manufacturing locations and partners, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, changes in economic or market conditions, supply chain factors, technological development risks, and the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business strategy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release.