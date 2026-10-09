First Commonwealth To Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Conference Call And Webcast On Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|What:
|First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Webcast
|When:
|2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|Where:
|How:
|Live and replay webcast over the Internet at
|or
| Live by Phone: +1 833-461-5787 (U.S. toll free)
Conference ID: 201 203 787
To listen to the webcast, click on the link above or go to First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage at , click on the "Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call" link and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 30 days. There is no charge to access this event.
To Ask Questions
Participants can e-mail their questions to .... Questions submitted via e-mail will be accepted beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, until the conclusion of the presentation.
Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release
The First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2026 earnings press release can be accessed after it is published on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at Click on "News," which can be found under the“News & Market Data” section.
About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 126 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit .
Media Relations
Ron Wahl
Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: ...
Investor Relations
Ryan M. Thomas
FP&A and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: ...
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