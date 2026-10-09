Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU) To Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell On October 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ceremony marks a milestone for the AI infrastructure company following significant commercial growth and continued expansion of its dedicated GPU compute capacity

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU), a provider of enterprise AI infrastructure and dedicated GPU compute capacity, today announced that its leadership team, led by CEO Christopher Miglino, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, October 12, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City.

Christopher Miglino, Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by members of the Axe Compute team, board of directors, and partners to celebrate the company's transition to AI infrastructure and the commercial momentum that has followed, including more than $3.45 billion in signed contracts and the continued expansion of its dedicated GPU compute capacity.

“It's a proud moment for all of us at Axe Compute to be ringing the Opening Bell at Nasdaq, particularly when I look at how far we've come in such a short period of time,” said Christopher Miglino, Chief Executive Officer of Axe Compute.“In less than a year, we've built a business with more than $3.45 billion in signed contracts, expanded our AI infrastructure footprint and established relationships with customers who are making serious, long-term commitments to compute capacity. We're grateful to Nasdaq for the opportunity to share this moment with our team, partners and shareholders. There's a tremendous amount of work happening behind the scenes to bring this infrastructure online, and I genuinely believe we're still in the early stages of what Axe Compute can achieve.”

Event details



When: October 12, 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Nasdaq MarketSite, 151 West 43rd Street New York, NY Watch live:



Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) is a neocloud AI infrastructure platform built on a fundamental premise: AI innovation should not be constrained by hardware choice or availability. The company provides enterprises and AI innovators with flexibility across hardware, geography, and deployment models. Axe Compute provides the design, deployment, ownership, and operation of large-scale, dedicated AI infrastructure worldwide, supported by enterprise-grade SLAs and operational expertise. For more information, visit

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