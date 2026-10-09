Palmetto State Chiropractic Association Celebrates Chiropractic Events With Education & Fellowship

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Palmetto State Chiropractic Association (PSCA ) welcomed approximately 70 attendees (in-person and online) to its 2026 Fall Conference, held September 19–20 at the Gelardi Center on the campus of Sherman College of Chiropractic. The two-day event brought together chiropractic professionals for continuing education, professional development, and opportunities to strengthen relationships across generations.The conference featured a diverse lineup of speakers, including an emphasis on female speakers and panelists who shared their knowledge, professional experiences, and perspectives on chiropractic.One of the conference's highlights was its breakout sessions, which gave men and women opportunities to explore different perspectives within the chiropractic profession. Saturday's programming included separate men's and women's breakout sessions, while Sunday's schedule featured an additional session on female tone in Chiropractic.Presentations throughout the weekend explored chiropractic philosophy, professional development, risk management, and rules and regulations.Attendees could earn continuing education credits while participating in discussions designed to encourage professional growth.Strengthening the Chiropractic CommunityBeyond the educational programming, the Fall Conference provided valuable opportunities for fellowship, networking, and collaboration.In-person conferences offer experiences that online education cannot always replicate. Reconnecting with longtime colleagues, building new professional relationships, and engaging in spontaneous conversations create lasting value for attendees.The conference reinforced PSCA's commitment to supporting chiropractors throughout every stage of their professional journeys, from students and recent graduates to doctors with decades of experience.Upcoming PSCA EventsThe Palmetto State Chiropractic Association looks forward to continuing its commitment to education, fellowship, and professional connections through upcoming events.The association's next gathering will be a holiday celebration at Topgolf in Greenville, giving members a chance to celebrate the season, reconnect with colleagues, and enjoy time together outside the traditional conference setting.Following the holiday gathering, PSCA will host the Jones Family Philosophy Forum in February. The event will provide another opportunity for chiropractic professionals to come together, explore chiropractic philosophy, and strengthen relationships within the profession.PSCA encourages chiropractors throughout South Carolina to participate in these upcoming gatherings and experience the value of connecting with colleagues across generations.For more information about upcoming events, registration, and opportunities to get involved, visit pscaonline/events.The Value of Showing UpWhile continuing education remains an important component of professional conferences, PSCA recognizes that the greatest value of gathering in person often extends far beyond earning CE credits.Some of the profession's most valuable contributors are experienced chiropractors who have reached a stage in their careers when they are no longer required to complete continuing education hours. Their participation in conferences remains incredibly important.These seasoned doctors carry decades of clinical experience, professional knowledge, and personal wisdom that cannot be fully captured in a textbook or online course. At conferences, they can mentor younger chiropractors, share lessons learned throughout their careers, and pass along the principles and traditions that have shaped the profession.For newer doctors and chiropractic students, a casual conversation over a meal with an experienced colleague can be just as meaningful as a presentation from the stage.PSCA encourages chiropractors of all ages and experience levels to stay actively involved in professional gatherings, even after they have fulfilled their continuing education requirements.A Clear Purpose and Strong Voice for ChiropracticThe PSCA exists to protect and advance chiropractic as a distinct healthcare profession. Its focus remains on the detection and correction of vertebral subluxation and supporting doctors who center their practices around that principle.The organization also advocates for the rights of individuals to receive care rooted in this approach, while strengthening the professional voice of chiropractors across the state.Membership connects doctors and students to a network of individuals committed to preserving what makes chiropractic unique and valuable.

Dwayne A. Hoskins, DC

Palmetto State Chiropractic Association

+1 864-310-4027

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Palmetto State Chiropractic Association Celebrates Chiropractic Events With Education & Fellowship News Provided By Adjust Your Media October 09, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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