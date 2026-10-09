Base Electron Corp. Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering
The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, and the proposed offering will be subject to market and other conditions.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers to sell, solicitations or offers to buy, and sales of any securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.
Investor Relations Contact
Ralf Esper
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
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