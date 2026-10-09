LB Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants To New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Dr. Kozauer and Mr. Miller each received an option to purchase 200,000 shares of LB Pharmaceuticals' common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $37.22, which was the closing price of LB Pharmaceuticals' common stock on the date of grant, and vests over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continuous service through the applicable vesting dates.
About LB Pharmaceuticals
LB Pharmaceuticals is a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain disorders. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the opportunity to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a broad range of neuropsychiatric diseases.
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