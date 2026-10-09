Stellar Futures Explores Coast-To-Coast Collaboration With European Potential

Maritime harbour intelligence company, Stellar Futures, explores collaboration with BC's EPIC Semiconductors

- Gary StairsBLUE ROCKS, NS, CANADA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stellar Futures explores coast-to-coast collaboration with European potentialMaritime intelligence provider Stellar Futures Inc. is exploring a collaboration with Vancouver-based EPIC Semiconductors to connect emerging sensing technology with practical harbour intelligence on both Canada's Atlantic and Pacific coasts-and open opportunities for joint research and demonstrations in Europe.“Harbours that use digital tools to reach their full potential can sustain livelihoods, support food production and anchor coastal communities,” said Gary Stairs, founder and CEO of Stellar Futures.“Our aim is to give the people responsible for them better information about what needs attention today and what may become a problem tomorrow. This potential collaboration could bring complementary Canadian capabilities together around that challenge.”Based on Nova Scotia's South Shore, a region with 48 small craft harbours, Stellar brings proximity to working harbour environments and access to the people who understand their daily challenges. The potential collaboration would combine that coastal connection and Stellar's maritime intelligence software with EPIC's sensing technology, which would add measurements from harbour equipment and infrastructure, helping connect physical asset conditions with decisions about inspections, maintenance and operations.“Stellar Futures is addressing an important mission: giving harbour operators earlier, better intelligence about the infrastructure they depend on,” said Wolf Richter, President of EPIC Semiconductors.“EPIC can extend that visibility directly into physical assets through always-on, real-time sensing, local processing at the sensing node and continuous communication – from harbours and coastal infrastructure to ocean and seabed assets, structures and construction environments. We are very pleased to support Stellar and see strong opportunities to build practical solutions, together in Canada and internationally.”Stellar's Harbour AtlasTM is designed to organize asset records, condition information and maintenance priorities. Harbour SentinelTM focuses on operational awareness and earlier warning of emerging risks. EPIC's sensing technology could complement these capabilities by providing real-time measurements from harbour equipment and infrastructure, with processing at the sensing node to help identify changes in asset condition and inform maintenance and operational decisions. An initial demonstration under consideration would focus on a specific harbour asset and a clearly defined operational need. Results would guide decisions about broader deployment and potential applications within Stellar's proposed Atlantic and Pacific Fisheries Harbour Intelligence Networks and Hubs.The connection between the two firms arose through the European Sustainable Blue Economy Partnership context, through which EPIC identified Stellar and initiated contact. Discussions could lead to Canadian harbour applications and participation in a European consortium, with Germany and the United Kingdom among the locations under consideration. The European dimension offers a further opportunity to work with harbour operators, researchers and technology partners on shared challenges in coastal infrastructure and resilience.“We are building Stellar from Nova Scotia with a national and international outlook,” Stairs added.“The needs of working harbours are deeply local, but many of the challenges are shared across coastlines.”About Stellar FuturesStellar Futures Inc. is a Nova Scotia maritime intelligence company developing Harbour Atlas and Harbour Sentinel to support safer operations, better asset planning and more resilient working harbours. Its mission is making harbours, boats and workers safer.About EPIC SemiconductorsEPIC Semiconductors develops patented real-time sensing, edge-intelligence and digital-twin technologies for hard-to-access physical environments, with sensing, processing and communication extending directly to the sensing node. Applications include harbours, ocean and seabed assets, marine infrastructure, structures and construction.

Gary Stairs

Stellar Futures

+1 506-470-1000

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Stellar Futures explores coast-to-coast collaboration with European potential News Provided By Stellar Futures October 09, 2026, 20:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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