U.S. Companies Are Moving Engineering From Offshore To Nearshore, Hire With Near Finds

Hire With Near analyzed 300 sales calls with U.S. companies hiring IT and engineering roles. The top reason was switching from an offshore team to nearshore engineers in Latin America, at 30%. Another 15% were leaving an outsourcing firm.

Nearly half of U.S. companies hiring software engineers in Latin America are leaving an offshore team in a distant time zone or a development outsourcing firm.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hire With Near, a staffing and recruiting agency that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America, today released research showing that U.S. companies hiring software engineers are switching from offshore teams to nearshore ones. Offshore teams typically sit in Asia or Eastern Europe, eight to 12 hours from U.S. offices. Nearshore engineers in Latin America work within zero to three hours of most U.S. time zones.

They analyzed a sample of 300 calls with U.S. companies looking to hire for IT and engineering roles in Latin America; the reason given most often, at 30%, was moving engineering work off an offshore team. Another 15% were leaving a development outsourcing firm. Together, roughly 45% of these companies wanted to change the model their engineering work runs on. Cost savings came second, at 26%. Across non-technical roles, cost savings is the top reason.

The findings come from the report "Why US Companies Are Switching Engineering Models to Hire in Latin America," which pairs the call data with an additional analysis of more than 400 IT and engineering job descriptions U.S. companies sent Hire With Near.

Other findings from the report:

- 10% of engineering companies said they cannot find the engineers they need in the U.S., double the rate for non-technical roles.

- 19% already have developers in Latin America and are growing the team.

- 51% of job descriptions ask for ownership, 56% ask for autonomy, and 76% ask for communication skills, more than any technical practice in the data.

- Full stack is the largest single role family, at 17% of the job descriptions.

Companies leaving offshore teams described a working-hours problem: a decision that would take 20 minutes in a shared afternoon can take three days with a team eight to 12 hours away. Companies leaving outsourcing firms described an ownership problem: once software is the product they sell, they want the engineer in the standup and on customer calls, with no agency layer in between.

“We hear it from companies all the time: the engineers they had offshore did good work, but working across that time difference takes its toll,” said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near.“Over time the complications add up, and they want engineers who are part of the same working day. That's what a nearshore team in Latin America gives them.”

“With development agencies, companies tell us it's time to stop depending on an outside firm for work this central to the business and to build that capacity in-house, because it's key to their long-term growth,” Cohen said.“ParkMobile is a good example. After years of relying on agency developers, the company decided that dependence was a risk, replaced the agency team with engineers of its own in Latin America, and that team is still growing.”

The shift matches a wider pattern. In McKinsey's Global Tech Agenda 2026 survey, nearly half of top-performing companies plan to bring strategic technology expertise in-house over the next two years, compared with 37% of other companies.

Methodology: Each of the 300 calls was categorized from the transcript by the primary reason the company gave for hiring in Latin America (calls with no determinable reason were excluded from the sample). Both datasets reflect companies that came to Hire With Near and are not a survey of the U.S. market.

The full report is available at insights/why-us-companies-hiring-engineering-roles-in-latin-america. U.S. companies looking to hire software engineers in Latin America can find more at hire/software-engineering.

About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a staffing and recruiting agency that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America across all industries and departments. More than 950 companies, including Jersey Mike's, Expensify and Deel, work with Hire With Near to build their teams. The firm fills 97% of the roles it takes on, holds a 4.8 rating on G2 across 160-plus reviews, and 80% of its hires stay two years or more. Most clients hire in under three weeks. Hire With Near ranked No. 118 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit

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U.S. Companies Are Moving Engineering From Offshore to Nearshore, Hire With Near Finds News Provided By Hire With Near October 09, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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