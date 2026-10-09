Frank Igwealor's New Book 'The Fallacy Of Reciprocity Of Generosity' Discusses Why The People We Help Turn Against Us

The Fallacy of Reciprocity of Generosity

New book traces a five-stage pattern of ingratitude across history, business, family and scripture, and shows benefactors how to avoid mistakes and give wisely

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney, economist, and certified public accountant Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor today announced the publication of The Fallacy of Reciprocity of Generosity: Why Those We Help Often Repay Us with Ingratitude, Distancing, Disloyalty, and Betrayal - And What This Reveals About Human Nature Across Life Stages (ISBN 979-8-951213-07-5). The book is now available through Amazon and other major retailers.Most people believe that generosity earns loyalty: help someone generously enough and they will stand by you. Igwealor calls that belief a fallacy. Drawing on two thousand years of history, modern psychology, economics, and the world's moral traditions, he shows that the people we lift often drift away, then compete with us, and sometimes turn against us. He argues this is not bad luck or bad character. It is a predictable pattern, and once a benefactor understands it, he can give more wisely and suffer far less.The Five Stages of the BeneficiaryAt the core of the book is a five-stage life cycle that Igwealor traces from ancient Rome to the modern boardroom:1.While they still need you: maximum visible gratitude, which is also the least reliable evidence a benefactor will ever collect, because it reports need rather than character.2.The great disconnect: once the beneficiary believes he no longer needs help, calls slow and then stop.3.Among equals: parity breeds friction rather than fellowship. This is the territory of Brutus and Caesar.4.Costless betrayal: the former beneficiary withholds support that would have cost him nothing to give. Igwealor calls this stage the purest proof of his thesis.5.Rivalry and enmity: the one who was lifted now needs the lifter diminished.Not every beneficiary travels the full road, and the book is careful to say so. But the direction of travel runs one way, and that, Igwealor argues, is the sign of a mechanism rather than a mood.Why It Matters NowThe book points to the American family as evidence that the pattern is spreading. Cornell sociologist Karl Pillemer found that 27 percent of American adults had cut off contact with a family member, roughly 67 million people, and disputes over money were among the common pathways. Igwealor names three modern accelerants: a culture that prizes being "self-made," the way sustained support hardens into entitlement, and a social-media economy that rewards publicly denouncing one's former patrons.Inside the BookThe Fallacy of Reciprocity of Generosity runs to 30 chapters in six parts, with a conclusion and five appendices. It stands on four legs: history, psychology, evolutionary biology and economics, and the moral traditions of Seneca, the Hebrew prophets, the Gospels, the Qur'an and Confucius..Part One, The Fallacy and Its Roots: why we expect gratitude, why giver and receiver keep incompatible ledgers, and how the mind rewrites history to dissolve a debt..Part Two, The Life Cycle of the Beneficiary: the five stages, one chapter each..Part Three, The Engines of Ingratitude: the entitlement escalator, envy and pride, the economics of resentment, and how generosity can produce the betrayal it fears..Part Four, The Pattern Across Domains: Julius Caesar and Brutus, kings and courts, founders and boards, families and inheritance, scripture, and nations and foreign aid..Part Five, What Preserves Loyalty: why free things lose value and earned things endure, and when real gratitude does hold..Part Six, Becoming a Wise Benefactor: how to give, how to read the stages, how to protect yourself, when to walk away, and how to give without a ledger at all.The appendices include a field guide to beneficiary types, a set of warning signs with a "Generosity Audit," a case-study index, and recommended reading. The book does not preach cynicism. Its stated aim is wisdom, discernment, healthy boundaries, forgiveness, and generosity guided by sound judgment.From the Author"As a CPA, my job has always been to find out whether a set of books says what the person holding them believes it says," said Igwealor. "Over the years I have listened to benefactors describe what they gave. Almost every one of them was keeping an account they had never disclosed to the people they helped, a receivable no one had agreed to owe. When the payment never came, they called it betrayal.""This book is not a case for giving less," he continued. "It is a case for giving with clear eyes. Once you understand the stages, the hurt loses its surprise, and you can decide in advance what kind of help builds a person up rather than keeping them dependent. The goal is to burn the ledger entirely, not because the debt was paid, but because it was never owed."Who Should Read ItThe book is written for anyone who has given generously and been surprised by what came back. That includes:.parents and family providers;.mentors, managers and company founders;.pastors and ministry leaders;.philanthropists, donors and nonprofit leaders;.business owners who have lifted employees or partners;.readers of history, psychology and leadership.It will also interest anyone who has received help and wants to understand the quiet pressures of gratitude from the other side. A closing chapter, "The Other Ledger," turns the lens on the reader as debtor.Book DetailsTitle:The Fallacy of Reciprocity of Generosity: Why Those We Help Often Repay Us with Ingratitude, Distancing, Disloyalty, and Betrayal - And What This Reveals About Human Nature Across Life StagesAuthor:Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor - Attorney · Economist · CPA · CMA · CFMISBN:979-8-951213-07-5Publisher:Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor - Attorney · Economist · CPA · CMA · CFMAudio-book is Available at ElevenReader:Ebook and Paperback are Available at Amazon:Review copies and interview requests are available to members of the media, podcasters, and book clubs on request.About the AuthorFrank Ikechukwu Igwealor is an economist, a California-licensed attorney, a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and Certified Financial Manager. He has been a California-licensed real estate broker since 2005. His education includes degrees in accounting, economics, business administration, finance, risk management, and law.Based in Los Angeles, Igwealor has served as an officer and director of public and private companies in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. He is the managing member of Alpharidge Capital LLC, a firm focused on real estate, mortgage lending, affordable housing, and entrepreneurship development. He is the author of numerous books on investing, personal finance, political economy, faith, and African and African American history.

Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor

Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor, CPA, CMA, CFM, ESQ.

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Frank Igwealor's New Book 'The Fallacy of Reciprocity of Generosity' Discusses Why the People We Help Turn Against Us News Provided By Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor October 09, 2026, 20:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, Religion, Social Media



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