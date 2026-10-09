Vote Chori: President Murmu To Examine Allegations, Seeks Proof

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said President Droupadi Murmu assured the INDIA bloc delegation that she would examine the allegations of“Vote Chori” thoroughly and consult the concerned people and parties before deciding on the appropriate course of action. He added that the President had sought evidence regarding the alleged instances of“Vote Chori”.

In a post on X, Kharge said the delegation submitted a memorandum to the President, informing her of the Opposition's protest against alleged electoral irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).“Leaders from our INDIA parties met the Hon'ble President and submitted a memorandum. We went specifically to apprise the Rashtrapati Ji of the agitation on Vote Chori, we launched four days ago and we presented our case fully,” Kharge wrote.

INDIA Bloc Demands Return to Ballot Papers

“We highlighted the issue of Vote Chori and the grave error committed by CEC Gyanesh Kumar. We demanded that EVMs be set aside and elections be conducted using ballot papers,” Kharge's post read. Leaders from our INDIA parties met the Hon'ble President and submitted a memorandum. We went specifically to apprise the Rashtrapati Ji of the agitation on Vote Chori, we launched four days ago and we presented our case fully. We highlighted the issue of Vote Chori and the grave error committed by CEC Gyanesh Kumar. We demanded that EVMs be set aside and elections be conducted using ballot papers. Furthermore, she asked for evidence regarding the instances of Vote Chori; we shall submit the same. We will provide all other relevant information as well. Above all, we addressed the fact that PM Modi and HM Amit Shah are hell-bent on destroying the country's Democracy and are actively taking steps in that direction. She listened attentively and stated that she would investigate the matter thoroughly, consult the concerned people/parties, and determine the appropriate course of action. - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 9, 2026

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha further said the President had sought evidence regarding the alleged instances of“Vote Chori”, adding that the Opposition would submit the evidence along with other relevant information.“Furthermore, she asked for evidence regarding the instances of Vote Chori; we shall submit the same. We will provide all other relevant information as well. Above all, we addressed the fact that PM Modi and HM Amit Shah are hell-bent on destroying the country's Democracy and are actively taking steps in that direction,” he added.

“She listened attentively and stated that she would investigate the matter thoroughly, consult the concerned people/parties, and determine the appropriate course of action,” Kharge further wrote.

Rahul Gandhi 'Shocked' by President's Response

The INDIA bloc delegation, led by Kharge and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, met President Murmu on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum outlining its demands concerning alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said he was“shocked” by the President's response during the meeting, claiming she did not deny the Opposition's claims of“Vote Chori” and instead asked the delegation to provide evidence.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the delegation had submitted a memorandum outlining what he described as the subversion of India's electoral system by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.“I just sat in quite an unbelievable meeting with the President of India. We presented our memorandum to her outlining PM Modi and HM Amit Shah's gross subversion of India's electoral system and seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. I was shocked that the President did not deny Vote Chori. Instead, she asked us to bring her proof. We will bring her a mountain of it. The INDIA bloc will gladly submit every piece of evidence before her. We welcome her assurance that she will examine the matter and take action,” Gandhi wrote. I just sat in quite an unbelievable meeting with the President of India. We presented our memorandum to her outlining PM Modi and HM Amit Shah's gross subversion of India's electoral system and seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. I was shocked that the President did not deny Vote Chori. Instead, she asked us to bring her proof. We will bring her a mountain of it. The INDIA bloc will gladly submit every piece of evidence before her. We welcome her assurance that she will examine the matter and take action. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2026

Sources Refute Gandhi's Claims

However, sources said the claims being made by Rahul Gandhi were "incorrect" and expressed concern over the President being drawn into the controversy.“The claims being made by the Leader of Opposition are incorrect. It is unfortunate that the President is being dragged into a controversy in the matter,” sources said.

Key Demands in Memorandum

The memorandum included demands for the resignation of CEC Kumar, repeal of the 2023 legislation granting immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and restoration of 13.30 crore voters allegedly deleted from the rolls.

The Opposition also demanded a return to paper ballots and the repeal of Assembly elections held over the past two years, alleging that conclusive evidence of electoral malpractice had been presented in those elections.

Delegation Members

The 10-member delegation included Kharge and Gandhi, along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Rajiv Rai, NCP leader Supriya Sule and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah.

The Left was represented by CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and CPI general secretary D Raja.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was represented by Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha, while Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan was also part of the delegation.

Opposition to Submit Evidence, Protest Planned

The Opposition said it would submit evidence and further information to the President in support of its allegations.

Meanwhile, the protest is expected to see participation from several student outfits and political groups at Jantar Mantar on October 10 (today), with demonstrators demanding the resignation of CEC Kumar.

Police have maintained that permission has not been granted for the protest.

However, Delhi Police rejected an application seeking permission for a planned protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing short notice, past non-compliance and prevailing law and order situation concerns. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)