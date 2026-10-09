IND Vs WI: 420 Runs In 4 Innings - Shai Hope's Remarkable Run-Scoring Spree Against India Continues

The West Indies opener Shai Hope has made yet another headline with his brilliant unbeaten century in the team's six-wicket win over Team India in the second T20I of the five-match series at JSCA International Complex Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, October 9.

Chasing a 250-run target set by the Men in Blue, Hope played a sensational knock of 102 off 45 balls and formed a crucial 120-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sherfane Rutherford (84), followed by an unbeaten 74-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Romario Shepherd (34 off 13 balls) to power the visitors to their highest successful run chase in T20I history.

Shai Hope's knock consisted of 6 fours and 9 sixes and was at an impressive strike rate of 226.67 while remaining unbeaten throughout the chase, guiding his side across the finish line with sheer brilliance.

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Shai Hope's Stunning Scores against India

Shai Hope's ongoing white-ball tour of Team India with West Indies has been nothing short of extraordinary, with the right-hander delivering masterclass after masterclass across formats to anchor the visitors' batting lineup.

In the ODI series, Hope had a poor outing in the first match, scoring just 12 off 11 balls in Thiruvananthapuram, but bounced back with two consecutive centuries in Guwahati and New Chandigarh. His unbeaten captain's knock of 162-run knock in the final ODI helped the West Indies chase down a 352-run target 10 balls to spare, capping off a stellar individual effort.

The Barbadian batter carried on his momentum into the T20I series against Team India, where he scored 52 off 37 balls in the West Indies' 8-wicket defeat before coming up with another breathtaking performance in Ranchi, smashing an unbeaten 102 off just 45 deliveries to level the series.

TAKE A BOW, SHAI HOPE.

- 102* (45) with 6 fours and 9 sixes in the 250 run chase. The West Indies captain took the responsibility and delivered himself.

ONE OF THE CRAZIEST INDIA TOUR FOR A BATTER - HE'S IN SUBLIME TOUCH. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 9, 2026

Shai Hope's sequence of scores across these four memorable innings, 104, 162*, 52, and 102*, showcases his ability to flourish in any match situation, shifting effortlessly between patient accumulation and explosive boundary-hitting to dismantle top-tier bowling attacks.

Last year, Hope was part of the West Indies squad for the two-match Test series against India and registered a century in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, scoring a resilient 103 off 214 balls. This was his first Test century in eight years, ending a long-awaited red-ball drought.

What is Shai Hope's Record Across Formats Against India in India?

Shai Hope is no stranger to Indian conditions across formats, as the West Indies ODI captain has frequently toured the subcontinent, cementing his legacy as one of the most reliable and prolific foreign batters on Indian pitches.

Hope's first tour to India in 2018 for two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is firmly established his credentials in the subcontinent, highlighted by a majestic unbeaten 123-run knock in the Visakhapatnam ODI, which saw the match end in a tie after the West Indies levelled Team India's 321-run.

Thereafter, Shai Hope toured India in 2019, 2022, 2025, and now 2026, registering five centuries and three fifties across all formats of the game, against India further underlining his remarkable consistency and ability to thrive against India in their own conditions.

Shai Hope has played 25 international matches against Team India on Indian soil and amassed 1285 runs, including 6 centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 51.2, making him a standout performer on Indian soil with an impressive record across formats. Interestingly, the right-handed batter has yet to play against India on Caribbean soil.

Hope's consistent performance in the last four innings in the ongoing tour of India has reinforced his status as a key figure in the West Indies batting lineup. With three T20Is remaining, Shai Hope will look to carry his imperious form into the next clash as the visitors aim to seize control of the series.

Also Read:Shreyas Iyer credits West Indies batters for win in 2nd T20I chase