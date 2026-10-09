Secure Healthcare Information Management Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Patient Data Is Exposed

Secure Healthcare Information Management data breach - at a glance

Company: Secure Healthcare Information Management, LLC is an Allentown, Pennsylvania-based billing and medical management company serving independent physicians and medical institutions in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Reported: SHIM confirmed the scope on September 18, 2026 and mailed notices to potentially impacted individuals beginning October 6, 2026.

How it happened: An unknown actor gained unauthorized access to SHIM's network, which SHIM detected as a disruption on July 17, 2026 and investigated with cybersecurity experts.

When: The unauthorized access occurred between July 6, 2026 and July 16, 2026.

Who may be affected: Patients and others whose personal or protected health information SHIM maintained through its billing and management services.

Status: SHIM has not publicly confirmed the total number of individuals affected or the attacker's identity.

Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

SHIM experienced a network disruption on July 17, 2026, and launched an investigation with cybersecurity experts, which determined that an unknown actor accessed or acquired certain personal information between July 6 and July 16, 2026. SHIM confirmed the scope of the impact on September 18, 2026, reported the incident to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and consumer reporting agencies, and began mailing notices on October 6, 2026. The total number of individuals affected has not been publicly reported.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

According to SHIM, the information involved varied by individual and may include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, medical information, and health insurance information - a combination that creates risks of both financial and medical identity theft.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action on behalf of patients whose sensitive personal and health information may have been compromised. A successful case could recover compensation for losses such as lost time, out-of-pocket costs, and loss of privacy, and could push SHIM to strengthen how it protects personal information. Anyone who received a breach notification is encouraged to come forward. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Preserve any breach notice you received, and monitor your account statements and credit reports for suspicious activity.

Consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, and request your free annual credit reports at annualcreditreport.com. Because medical and insurance information may be involved, review explanation-of-benefits statements for services you did not receive, and report suspected identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at identitytheft.gov.



Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The data breach described above is based on SHIM's public notice of the incident; certain details, including the total number of individuals affected, remain unconfirmed.