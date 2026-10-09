This Week On USA WIRE: An Exclusive Interview With Video Editor Gabriel Baker-Hunt

Gabriel Baker-Hunt

The editor behind KingSammelot and KingSammeLIVE opens up about pacing, honest thumbnails, and why he treats YouTube editing as a true art form.

- Gabriel Baker-HuntCHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In this week's edition, USA WIRE Magazine sits down with video editor and thumbnail designer Gabriel Baker-Hunt for an exclusive conversation. Across 16 questions, he shares how he approaches his work, how his career has taken shape, and the creative thinking behind videos that have collected some 40 million views. Read the full interview online nowGabriel works from the United Kingdom, yet nearly all of his clients live in the United States. He currently edits for KingSammelot, a Geometry Dash creator with nearly 1.6 million subscribers. He also serves as Lead Video Editor, Thumbnail Designer, and Manager for the companion channel KingSammeLIVE. Since September 2024, his edits have helped KingSammelot gain more than a million subscribers. Meanwhile, KingSammeLIVE has added over 350,000 subscribers since February 2026.Inside the InterviewThe interview traces Gabriel's path from stop-motion experiments in 2014 to a leading role on two established YouTube channels. He taught himself nearly everything along the way. First, he worked in iMovie. Then he moved through Pinnacle Studio and LumaFusion before settling on Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Photoshop. His first paid editing role finally arrived in 2023, after almost a decade of practice. Throughout those years, he read every comment under his videos to learn what audiences enjoyed and what he could improve.Readers also get a rare look at how a professional editor thinks about attention. Gabriel explains that watch time remains the most important metric on YouTube. However, he argues that the best videos do more than hold attention."A captivating video entertains me, but it also makes me want more from the creator," Gabriel says in the interview. "When you get it right, people watch for the creator and the journey they take, not simply the activity."Craft, Pacing, and MusicThe feature walks readers through his full editing process, from the first rough cut to the final polish. First, he trims long recordings at two to four times normal speed. Next, he removes anything the story doesn't need. Sometimes, however, he keeps a seemingly unnecessary moment because it bridges two parts of the story. After that, he builds the video's emotional shape, largely through music."To me, music is the most vital part of telling a compelling story," Gabriel Baker-Hunt says. "With the right song, you can make the viewer feel exactly what you want."He also discusses comedic timing in detail. For example, he explains when to cut the music before a punchline and when to leave a stretch of dead air. Similarly, he adds more cuts during conversation but fewer during intense sequences, because frequent cuts break immersion.Editing as ArtOne central theme of the interview is whether commercial editing counts as art. Gabriel answers without hesitation, comparing his work to that of a tattoo artist."Another person requests the tattoo, and they get the result they wanted," Gabriel Baker-Hunt says. "Still, the artistry, the composition, and the techniques all come from the tattoo artist. Video editors work the same way."At the same time, he acknowledges the tension between creative ambition and audience expectations. Therefore, he introduces change carefully and pushes each video just beyond what viewers expect.Trending Videos, Thumbnails, and AIThe interview also explores the story behind "Can You Make A Better Geometry Dash Level Than AI?", an edit that reached the YouTube trending page. Gabriel Baker-Hunt credits its premise and a structure that builds toward the final five minutes. He also shares a measured view of artificial intelligence in editing. According to him, current tools still need heavy human correction, so they often take longer than doing the work by hand.On thumbnails, Gabriel Baker-Hunt insists on honesty. "I could use the flashiest image possible, and it would certainly attract attention," he says. "However, if that moment never happens in the video, viewers feel deceived."Furthermore, he reflects on the practical side of freelance work across an ocean. He describes a six-hour time difference, frequent late nights, and long waits for feedback. On top of that, most of his team lives in the Americas, so even planning a meeting takes careful thought.Building Channels With CreatorsGabriel Baker-Hunt also describes how he built a shared creative language with KingSammelot. His first draft for the channel came back with many notes, and he admits he felt worried about his job. Still, he kept the general concepts and delivered a revised draft soon after. Today, the channel's voice is mostly the creator's, with each video carrying a touch of Gabriel's flair."Building a shared creative language takes time," he says. "Nowadays, after many similar videos, I have a strong grasp of what his audience wants."Meanwhile, on KingSammeLIVE, he maintains a daily upload schedule. He explains that a buffer of three finished videos gives the team freedom and far less pressure. As a result, the channel keeps its quality even on a relentless schedule.Looking AheadLooking ahead, Gabriel Baker-Hunt hopes to take his work beyond YouTube audiences. He calls industry connections his most valuable asset so far. In fact, those connections introduced him to the clients who shaped his career.Why This Interview MattersMost viewers never think about the editor behind their favorite videos. Yet editors shape the pacing, humor, and emotion that keep millions of people watching. This conversation gives readers, creators, and aspiring editors a clear view of that hidden work. It also shows how one editor taught himself the craft and then built a career through practice, audience feedback, and professional connections.Finally, Gabriel Baker-Hunt closes the interview with advice for newcomers. "First, start making things right away, even with basic software," he says. He also recalls that "one friend looking for editors started my entire career."AvailabilityThe full interview, titled "Rhythm, Music, and Honesty: Gabriel Baker-Hunt on Editing for YouTube," appears in this week's edition of USA WIRE Magazine at [link to interview]. Readers can also explore his work on KingSammelot, KingSammeLIVE, and his YT Jobs profile.About Gabriel Baker-HuntGabriel Baker-Hunt is a freelance video editor and thumbnail designer based in the United Kingdom. He works mainly with clients in the United States and specializes in videos for large YouTube audiences. Currently, he edits for KingSammelot and serves as Lead Video Editor, Thumbnail Designer, and Manager for KingSammeLIVE. His work has earned around 40 million views and 640,000 likes. He works in Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Photoshop. He also studied computer science, including a year of Game Development at the University of Derby.

Max A.Sciarra

New York Art Life Magazine

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This Week on USA WIRE: An Exclusive Interview With Video Editor Gabriel Baker-Hunt News Provided By New York Art Life October 09, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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