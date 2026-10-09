Vaxcyte Announces Closing Of $1.15 Billion Public Offerings Of Common Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants And Convertible Senior Notes, Including Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Options To Purchase Additional Shares And Convertible Senior Notes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, announced today the closing of its previously announced concurrent underwritten public offerings of 8,584,375 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $64.00 per share, pre-funded warrants to purchase 400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $63.999 per pre-funded warrant and $575 million aggregate principal amount of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2032 (the“notes”). These offerings included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,171,875 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price per share and their option to purchase up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of notes at the public offering price, solely to cover over-allotments, in each case less underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds to Vaxcyte from these offerings were approximately $1.15 billion, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vaxcyte.

Vaxcyte intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings to fund (i) clinical development of the VAX-31 adult and pediatric programs, including (a) for the ongoing VAX-31 adult Phase 3 program, the trial evaluating concomitant administration with a seasonal influenza vaccine (OPUS-2, enrolled), the trial in adults who have previously received a pneumococcal vaccine (OPUS-3, enrolled) and the planned manufacturing consistency study, and the anticipated topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data announcements from such studies, and (b) for the VAX-31 infant Phase 2 dose-finding study (enrolled), the anticipated topline data announcement(s) from the primary three-dose immunization series and booster dose; (ii) manufacturing scale-up, processes and supply to support its clinical studies and the potential commercial launches of its PCV programs, including (a) to establish additional manufacturing capacity to meet potential incremental supply requirements for the global adult and pediatric populations following the potential initial commercial launch of VAX-31 in adults in the United States and (b) to build inventory levels in advance of such potential commercial launch; (iii) medical affairs, commercial and systems-related investments to prepare for and execute the anticipated U.S. launch of VAX-31 in adults; (iv) ongoing research and development of its other early-stage pipeline vaccine candidates; and (v) general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, as well as potential expansion of Vaxcyte's research pipeline.

Jefferies, Leerink Partners, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the common stock and pre-funded warrant offering. Mizuho acted as bookrunner and BTIG acted as lead manager for the common stock and pre-funded warrant offering.

Jefferies, Leerink Partners, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the note offering. Guggenheim Securities and Mizuho acted as bookrunners and Needham & Company acted as lead manager for the note offering.

J. Wood Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to Vaxcyte in connection with the note offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and was automatically effective upon filing on May 24, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to each offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website, located at Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to each offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at...; or Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by email at... or by phone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate being evaluated in the OPUS Phase 3 adult clinical program and in a Phase 2 infant clinical program, is being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today. VAX-24, a 24-valent PCV candidate, has generated positive Phase 2 clinical results in both adults and infants and is designed to cover more serotypes than any PCV on-market. VAX-31 and VAX-24 are designed to improve upon standard-of-care PCVs by covering the serotypes in circulation that cause a significant portion of IPD and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains. VAX-XL, in earlier-stage development, also leverages Vaxcyte's carrier-sparing, site-specific conjugation technology with the aim of further expanding coverage to deliver the broadest-spectrum candidate in Vaxcyte's PCV franchise.

VAX-A1 is a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to provide broad, strain-independent protection against disease caused by Group A Strep and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study in adults. Group A Strep remains a significant global cause of morbidity and mortality across both adult and pediatric populations and is a leading driver of antibiotic use, underscoring the substantial public health burden.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through XpressCF®, its cell-free protein synthesis platform exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, Vaxcyte's system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to develop and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte's pipeline also includes VAX-GI, a vaccine candidate designed to prevent Shigella.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Vaxcyte, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the intended use of the net proceeds from the offerings. Words such as“expects,”“intends,”“intended,”“designed,”“aim,”“will” and“may” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements represent Vaxcyte's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are risks described under the caption“Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplements for the offerings, risks relating to Vaxcyte's business, and the other risks described more fully in Vaxcyte's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 5, 2026 or in other documents Vaxcyte subsequently files with or furnishes to the SEC. Vaxcyte cannot provide any assurances regarding its ability to effectively apply the net proceeds as described above. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Vaxcyte does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Patrick Ryan, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

Vaxcyte, Inc.

415-606-5135

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Jeff Macdonald, Executive Director, Investor Relations

Vaxcyte, Inc.

917-371-0940

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