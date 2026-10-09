Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date And Time Change For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call
A live webcast and audio archive of the call may be accessed through the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.uhs.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.
About Universal Health Services
Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is one of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services. Since our founding in 1979, UHS has grown steadily into a premier Fortune 500® corporation perennially recognized by multiple esteemed national rating entities. Through its subsidiaries, UHS employs more than 102,000 employees and operates 30 inpatient acute care facilities, more than 380 inpatient behavioral health facilities, approximately 170 outpatient and other facilities, nationwide virtual behavioral health services, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services with physical locations in 40 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Ireland and the United Kingdom.
Investor Contact:
Darren Lehrich
610-382-3310
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