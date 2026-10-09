Star Bulk Announces Strategic Partnership With Hermes World Maritime S.A.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Euronext Athens under the symbol“SBLK”. As of the date of this release on a fully delivered basis and as adjusted for the delivery of the three firm Kamsarmax vessels currently under construction, we own a fleet of 138 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.8 million dwt consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 15 Capesize, 1 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 43 Kamsarmax, 1 Panamax, 48 Ultramax and 14 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 55,569 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

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