Sodapeak Introduces Soda Peak Gummies, A Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplement For Male Vitality And Energy Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ogden, UT, USA, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodaPeak has introduced Soda Peak Gummies, a multi-ingredient dietary supplement developed for adult men interested in incorporating vitality and energy wellness into their everyday routines. The formula is positioned as a nutritional addition to healthy lifestyle practices, with an emphasis on everyday energy, physical stamina and overall vitality.

Official Website: sodapeak.com

The introduction reflects growing interest in wellness approaches that treat male vitality as part of a broader lifestyle rather than as an isolated concern. Soda Peak Gummies are intended to complement established habits such as balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, hydration and stress management.

According to information published by SodaPeak, the product was developed around a combination of botanical extracts and an amino acid selected for their relevance to vitality and energy wellness. The SodaPeak official website describes Soda Peak Gummies as a once-daily formula intended to support energy, stamina and vitality in adult men.

A Multi-Ingredient Approach to Male Vitality Wellness

Male vitality wellness covers a range of everyday experiences, including physical energy, stamina during activity, drive and motivation, and the ability to stay engaged through a demanding day. Rather than concentrating on a single aspect of vitality, Soda Peak Gummies use a multi-ingredient formulation designed to provide nutritional support across several areas associated with everyday performance.

Information provided by SodaPeak identifies Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia) extract, Maca Root (Lepidium meyenii) extract, Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) extract, Horny Goat Weed (Epimedium sagittatum) extract, Beet Root (Beta vulgaris) extract, Grape Seed (Vitis vinifera) extract and L-Arginine HCl among the ingredients in the formula. These ingredients have different botanical and nutritional roles, allowing the product to take a broader formulation approach.

Tongkat Ali, Maca and Ashwagandha are botanicals with long histories of traditional use in Southeast Asia, the Peruvian Andes and India respectively, while Horny Goat Weed is a traditional East Asian botanical. Beet Root and Grape Seed are plant extracts widely used in nutritional products, and L-Arginine is an amino acid associated with the body's nitric oxide pathway. The presence of these ingredients gives the formula a profile that extends beyond a single botanical or isolated compound.

SodaPeak describes its formulation as being intended to complement the body's natural processes associated with energy, stamina and vitality. The company also emphasizes that the supplement is designed to be incorporated into a broader wellness routine rather than treated as a substitute for healthy lifestyle practices.

Designed for Everyday Energy and Stamina

Modern daily life can involve long working hours, physical activity, family responsibilities and limited recovery time. Sustaining energy and stamina across those demands is a common priority for adult men, and it is the context in which SodaPeak positions its product.

Soda Peak Gummies are designed for adult men who want to make vitality wellness part of their regular nutritional routine. The product is presented as a convenient once-daily gummy that can accompany other healthy habits rather than as a short-term solution for occasional tiredness or low energy.

This approach places the product within the broader category of nutritional wellness. Vitality can involve multiple lifestyle factors, including nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress management and general health. A dietary supplement can form one component of that routine, while maintaining realistic expectations about what supplementation can provide.

The company states that Soda Peak Gummies are intended for daily use according to the product's serving instructions. The label currently describes a suggested routine of one gummy daily with an 8 oz. glass of water, ideally 20 to 30 minutes before a meal, or as directed by a healthcare professional. Consumers should follow the current product label and consult a qualified healthcare professional if they have questions about whether a dietary supplement is appropriate for them.

Ingredient Selection and Formulation







The formulation brings together six botanical extracts and one amino acid. Each ingredient contributes a distinct characteristic to the overall formula, and the label discloses the amount of each per gummy.



Tongkat Ali extract, supplied at 200 mg, is the largest single component. Eurycoma longifolia is a flowering shrub native to Malaysia and Indonesia whose root has been used in traditional Southeast Asian practice for generations and is now among the most widely formulated botanicals in the male vitality category.

Maca Root extract is included at 100 mg. Lepidium meyenii is a cruciferous root vegetable cultivated at high altitude in the Peruvian Andes, where it has been consumed as a food and used in traditional practice for centuries. It is one of the most common botanicals in energy and vitality formulations.

Ashwagandha extract is included at 100 mg. Withania somnifera is a shrub used in traditional Indian practice for its root, and it is frequently included in nutritional products formulated around stress, energy and general wellness.

Horny Goat Weed extract is included at 100 mg. Epimedium sagittatum has a long history in East Asian herbal tradition, and its leaf extract is a familiar component of formulations in this category.

Beet Root extract and Grape Seed extract are included at 50 mg each. Beet root is a vegetable naturally rich in dietary nitrate, and grape seed extract is valued in formulation for its polyphenol content. Both are widely used in nutritional products. L-Arginine HCl, at 50 mg, completes the formula. L-Arginine is a conditionally essential amino acid naturally involved in several physiological processes, including the production of nitric oxide.

The company presents these ingredients as complementary components of a broader vitality-wellness formulation rather than as individual solutions.

A Gummy Format With Disclosed Nutrition Facts

Soda Peak Gummies are supplied as 30 gummies per bottle, a 30-day supply at the labelled serving of one gummy daily. The base is built on cane sugar and glucose syrup with pectin as the gelling agent, along with citric acid, sodium citrate, starch, and natural flavor and coloring. Because pectin rather than gelatin sets the gummy, it contains no animal-derived gelatin.

The Supplement Facts panel lists 6 calories per gummy, with 2 g of total carbohydrate (less than 1 percent of the Daily Value), 1.5 g of total sugars and no fat. Daily Values have not been established for the seven active ingredients, as is typical for botanical extracts and amino acids.

For consumers comparing gummy supplements, the SodaPeak label provides the amount of each active ingredient individually rather than as a single blended weight, allowing the composition of each serving to be read directly from the panel.

Supporting a Balanced Wellness Routine

SodaPeak's introduction comes with an emphasis on consistency and broader lifestyle habits. The company's materials describe vitality wellness as something that can be approached through multiple everyday behaviors, including nutritious food choices, hydration, physical activity, restorative sleep and managing stress.

That positioning is relevant because dietary supplements are generally intended to complement, rather than replace, a healthy lifestyle. Adult men interested in maintaining energy and vitality can consider a range of foundational habits, such as maintaining a varied diet, getting sufficient sleep, staying physically active and keeping regular medical check-ups.

Soda Peak Gummies are intended to fit within that framework by providing a convenient nutritional component for adult men who want to pay greater attention to everyday vitality.

Quality and Product Information

SodaPeak's published product information states that the supplement is manufactured in the United States using globally sourced ingredients. The company also describes its manufacturing approach in terms of Good Manufacturing Practice principles and production in an FDA-registered facility.

Consumers evaluating dietary supplements should distinguish between a facility being registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a dietary supplement itself being“FDA approved.” Dietary supplements are not generally approved by the FDA for effectiveness before they are marketed in the way that prescription medicines are. Product-specific manufacturing and quality claims should therefore be considered alongside the information provided on the product label and by the manufacturer.

The SodaPeak label advises consumers not to exceed the recommended dose, to keep the product out of reach of children, to store it away from heat and light, and not to use it if the safety seal has been damaged. Pregnant or nursing mothers, individuals under the age of 18 and individuals with a known medical condition are directed to consult a physician before use.

Considerations Before Using SodaPeak

Anyone considering a new dietary supplement should review the product label and ingredient information before use. This is particularly important for men who take prescription medicines or manage an existing medical condition, because certain botanical ingredients may not be appropriate for everyone and potential interactions can depend on an individual's circumstances.

Since the arginine and beet root components relate to the body's nitric oxide pathway, men taking medications that affect blood pressure, blood clotting or vasodilation may wish to raise the product with their healthcare provider before starting. Following the manufacturer's stated serving of one gummy daily is another important consideration; consumers should rely on the current label for product-specific directions rather than assuming that general information about individual botanicals represents an appropriate amount.

Individual Responses May Differ

Dietary supplements can affect individuals differently. Factors such as age, diet, physical activity, sleep, stress, general health, nutritional status and medications can all influence how a person experiences a product, and no particular result should be expected or guaranteed when discussing Soda Peak Gummies.

This is especially relevant in the vitality category, where energy and stamina are influenced by numerous biological and lifestyle factors. An information-based description of SodaPeak therefore focuses on what the product contains, the amount of each ingredient, and its intended role as a dietary supplement, rather than promising a particular outcome.

A Focus on Vitality Wellness Rather Than Medical Treatment

Soda Peak Gummies are presented as a dietary supplement for vitality wellness and should not be interpreted as a treatment for hormonal disorders, sexual health conditions, chronic fatigue or other medical conditions.

Persistent changes in energy, stamina or drive can have many possible causes. Anyone experiencing significant, sudden or continuing changes should seek appropriate medical advice rather than relying on a dietary supplement alone.

The company similarly positions SodaPeak within everyday wellness rather than as a replacement for professional healthcare. This distinction allows the product to be considered in the context of nutritional support while recognizing that individual health needs can vary.

Part of a Growing Wellness Conversation

Interest in male vitality wellness has expanded alongside broader conversations about healthy aging, fitness and maintaining an active lifestyle through midlife and beyond. For many men, vitality is connected with the ability to remain engaged in work, exercise, family life and other areas of everyday activity.

SodaPeak enters this category with a multi-ingredient gummy formula intended to complement those priorities. Its formulation combines six botanical extracts and an amino acid, and is presented by the company as a daily nutritional option for adult men interested in energy, stamina and vitality.

The company's approach also emphasizes that vitality is not dependent on supplementation alone. Sleep, nutrition, hydration, exercise and stress management remain important elements of a comprehensive lifestyle.

Availability and Additional Information

Additional product information, including the current formulation, usage directions and other consumer information, is available through the SodaPeak official website.

Consumers should review the current product label before use because formulations, serving instructions and other product information can change. Those with questions about dietary supplements or potential interactions with medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional.

With the introduction, SodaPeak is expanding its presence in the male vitality category with a formulation centered on multiple botanical ingredients, a disclosed amount for each, and a once-daily gummy format. The product is designed to complement healthy lifestyle practices for adult men who are interested in making energy, stamina and everyday vitality a consistent part of their broader approach to wellbeing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SodaPeak?

SodaPeak is a multi-ingredient dietary supplement in gummy form, introduced by SodaPeak and formulated for adult men interested in incorporating vitality and energy wellness into their daily nutritional routine.

What ingredients are included in Soda Peak Gummies?

According to the product label, the formulation includes Tongkat Ali, Maca Root, Ashwagandha, Horny Goat Weed, Beet Root and Grape Seed extracts together with L-Arginine HCl, in a pectin-based gummy. The label lists the amount of each.

What is the intended purpose of SodaPeak?

SodaPeak is presented as a dietary supplement intended to complement a broader approach to male vitality wellness. The company describes the product in connection with everyday energy, stamina and vitality.

How is SodaPeak intended to be used?

Consumers should follow the serving instructions on the current product label, which describes one gummy daily with an 8 oz. glass of water, ideally 20 to 30 minutes before a meal. Product directions should be reviewed before use because instructions may change.

Is SodaPeak a medication?

No. SodaPeak is presented as a dietary supplement, not as a prescription or over-the-counter medication. It should not be represented as a treatment or cure for a medical condition.

Can SodaPeak replace a healthy lifestyle?

No. A dietary supplement is not a substitute for a balanced diet, adequate sleep, physical activity, hydration or appropriate medical care. SodaPeak is intended to be considered as one component of an overall wellness routine.

Who should consult a healthcare professional before using SodaPeak?

Individuals who are pregnant or nursing, under 18, have an existing medical condition, or take medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using a dietary supplement. The product is formulated for adult men.

Is SodaPeak a gelatin gummy?

No. The gummy base is set with pectin rather than gelatin, according to the ingredient list on the label.

Where can consumers find product information?

Current information about the formulation, directions and other product details is available through the SodaPeak official website.

Does SodaPeak treat hormonal or sexual health conditions?

SodaPeak should not be described as a treatment for hormonal disorders, sexual health conditions or other medical conditions. Individuals experiencing persistent or significant changes in energy or vitality should seek advice from an appropriate healthcare professional.

Why does the formulation contain multiple ingredients?

The product uses a multi-ingredient formulation that combines six botanical extracts and an amino acid. The ingredients have different characteristics and are included as components of the overall dietary-supplement formulation.

Can everyone expect the same experience with SodaPeak?

No. Individual responses to dietary supplements can vary. Age, diet, physical activity, sleep, stress, medications and general health can all influence a person's experience, and no specific outcome should be expected.

Are the ingredient amounts disclosed?

Yes. The Supplement Facts panel lists the amount of each of the seven active ingredients per gummy rather than grouping them into a proprietary blend, so the composition of a serving can be read directly from the label.

About SodaPeak

SodaPeak develops and provides dietary wellness products intended to complement everyday health and wellness routines for adult men. Soda Peak Gummies are distributed by Instituto Experience, PO Box 12730, Ogden, UT 84412. Information about SodaPeak, its formulation and current product details is available from the company's official website.





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SodaPeak Introduces Soda Peak Gummies, a Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplement for Male Vitality and Energy Wellness