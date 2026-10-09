Equipmentshare Responds To Inaccurate Short Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, Mo., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentShare.com Inc (Nasdaq: EQPT) (“EquipmentShare”), a leader in connected jobsite technology and one of the largest construction equipment rental providers in the United States, today issued the following statement:

The recent short seller report makes false, misleading, and defamatory allegations about EquipmentShare. The report contains demonstrably false statements, presents speculation as fact, and draws sensationalist and unsupported conclusions to misrepresent our business and operations to financially benefit the report's authors and their benefactors. The report's authors relied on paid sources who may hold grievances against the Company and have biased financial interests. EquipmentShare remains fully confident in its business model, performance, financial reporting, and strategic direction. We stand behind our operations and disclosures and remain focused on serving our customers and delivering value to all of our stakeholders.

About EquipmentShare

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare (Nasdaq: EQPT) is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3®, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency, and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit

EQPT Investors:

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