Acebet.Cc Doubles Slot Titles To Over 5,000 Games - Announces By Acebet.Cc In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 2,500 slots added from 42 studios move Acebet.cc to third most slot titles among US social casinos

New York, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acebet.cc, the US social casino with a sweepstakes promotional model operated by Trey Mark Holdings Ltd., has more than doubled its slot lobby, from roughly 2,000 slots to 5,152 today. Acebet.cc now ranks third among US social casinos by published slot count, ahead of Stake.us, WOW Vegas and McLuck. The new games are live now on the Acebet.cc website and the Acebet app, and they can be played with Gold Coins or Sweeps Coins.

What's new in the lobby

The new games come from 42 studios, and most of those studios are new to Acebet.cc. The biggest batches came from 1spin4win (223 games), GMW (210), Evoplay (204), Triple Cherry (157), CT Interactive (156) and Onlyplay (155). Some of the most popular new arrivals include Evoplay's The Greatest Catch, Hacksaw Gaming's Clumsy Cowboys, BGaming's Johnny Cash, Betsoft's Greedy Goblins, JILI's Golden Empire and Red Rake Gaming's Million Dracula.

The full online slot lobby is found at acebet.cc/social-casino/slots, where games can be searched by name or browsed by studio. The slots sit alongside the 12 unblocked Acebet Originals, including Slot Battles, Plinko, Mines and Crash, and the live dealer tables.

Acebet.cc's platform data shows that 77% of active players played at least one slot in September 2026. Doubling the slot lobby puts the biggest share of new content into the category that most players already choose. Acebet.cc also offers a 10 SC no deposit bonus or 20 free spins signup bonus for new players, which also caters to a slots-first audience.

How to play

Every slot can be played free with Gold Coins. To play with Sweeps Coins, players must be 18 or older and have a verified Acebet.cc account in an eligible US state. SC won through play redeems for prizes at 1 SC = 1 USD under the Acebet.cc Promotional Play Rules.

About Acebet.cc

Acebet.cc is a free-to-play US social casino offering slots, live dealer tables and Acebet Originals, available to players in 43 US states. Players use Gold Coins for entertainment or Sweeps Coins that redeem for prizes at 1 SC = 1 USD. Trey Mark Holdings Ltd. is named as operator in the Acebet.cc Terms of Service.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. 18+. Open to eligible players in permitted US jurisdictions only; void where prohibited. Subject to the Promotional Play Rules and Terms of Service.

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