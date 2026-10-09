Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2026 Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2026 totaled $168.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $90.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $78.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of September 30, 2026 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $11,932 Global Discovery 1,858 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 8,878 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,664 Franchise 963 Global Equity Team Global Equity 394 Non-U.S. Growth 15,757 International Value Group International Value 54,995 International Explorer 1,364 Global Special Situations 39 Global Value Team Global Value 32,185 Select Equity 1,040 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 3,857 Credit Team High Income 14,107 Credit Opportunities 436 Floating Rate 305 Custom Credit Solutions 1,529 Developing World Team Developing World 3,107 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,431 Antero Peak Hedge 208 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 3,639 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 2,659 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,646 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,969 Grandview Property Partners Grandview Property Partners3 782 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $168,744

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $508.8 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

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Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.