Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2026 Assets Under Management
|PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
|As of September 30, 2026 - ($ Millions)
|Growth Team
|Global Opportunities
|$11,932
|Global Discovery
|1,858
|U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
|8,878
|U.S. Small-Cap Growth
|2,664
|Franchise
|963
|Global Equity Team
|Global Equity
|394
|Non-U.S. Growth
|15,757
|International Value Group
|International Value
|54,995
|International Explorer
|1,364
|Global Special Situations
|39
|Global Value Team
|Global Value
|32,185
|Select Equity
|1,040
|Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
|Sustainable Emerging Markets
|3,857
|Credit Team
|High Income
|14,107
|Credit Opportunities
|436
|Floating Rate
|305
|Custom Credit Solutions
|1,529
|Developing World Team
|Developing World
|3,107
|Antero Peak Group
|Antero Peak
|2,431
|Antero Peak Hedge
|208
|International Small-Mid Team
|Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
|3,639
|EMsights Capital Group
|Global Unconstrained
|2,659
|Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities
|1,646
|Emerging Markets Local Opportunities
|1,969
|Grandview Property Partners
|Grandview Property Partners3
|782
|Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
|$168,744
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM includes $508.8 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or...
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
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