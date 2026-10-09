AEON Biopharma Reports Inducement Grant Under NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 711

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: AEON), a biopharmaceutical company advancing ABP-450 as a biosimilar to BOTOX(onabotulinumtoxinA) for therapeutic use to achieve full-label U.S. market entry, today reported the grant of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 150,000 shares of the Company's common stock to one newly hired non-executive employee of the Company. The award was approved by the Company's Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors on October 5, 2026 under the Company's 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of the Company. The RSUs vest in four equal installments, 25% on each annual anniversary of March 9, 2026. The award is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the RSU agreement covering the grant. The RSUs were granted as a material inducement to the employee's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Section 711 of NYSE American LLC Company Guide.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing full-label access to the U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market via biosimilarity to BOTOX ®. The U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market exceeds $3.0 billion annually, representing a major opportunity for biosimilar entry. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus, Inc. under the name Jeuveau ®. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong Pharmaceutical in a facility that has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and the European Medicines Agency for the manufacture of certain third-party botulinum toxin products. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. To learn more about AEON, visit .

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Source: AEON Biopharma