Shriners Children's Twin Cities Dr. David Polly Jr. Earns Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. David Polly Jr

Dr. David Polly Jr. has been selected to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS).

WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shriners Children's Twin Cities is proud to announce Dr. David Polly Jr., an internationally recognized orthopedic spine surgeon, has been selected to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS).The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the highest honors bestowed by the SRS, recognizing members whose careers have made a lasting impact on the field of spinal deformity through clinical care, research, education and leadership. As the 2026 recipient, Dr. Polly is honored for his commitment to advancing spine care and improving the lives of children with complex spinal conditions.“I stand on the shoulders of giants,” said Dr. Polly.“The people who were my professional heroes were members of the SRS. To now be recognized by my peers and included among those who came before me is incredibly meaningful. It is the ultimate professional honor, and I am deeply humbled to receive it.”Dr. Polly's career in medicine spans more than four decades, beginning with his graduation from medical school in 1985. He went on to serve 25 years in the U.S. military, including a decade as Chief of Spine Surgery and Chair of Orthopedic Surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. In 2003, he joined the University of Minnesota and, in 2006, began his work with Shriners Children's Twin Cities. He officially retired from his clinical practice at Shriners Children's in 2023.“Working at Shriners Children's has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career,” He explained.“Oftentimes, kids are dealt a bad hand in life, and you have to help them deal with it. I remember one patient who had spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia. He faced a series of complex challenges, and his care was a real challenge for him. Yet he had the most positive attitude of almost anybody I've ever encountered in my life. He was a wonderful example of the resilience of kids and the strength they can show in the face of adversity.”Dr. Polly not only played a pivotal role in advancing the care of children with complex spinal conditions, but also led research collaborations that have helped improve outcomes for patients around the world. He has also taken great pride in educating and mentoring the next generation of physicians, helping shape the future of spine care.“I think the greatest honor is to have a student exceed the teacher,” said Dr. Polly.“I've been fortunate to have several students who I would put in that category, and I fully expect that some of them will go on to receive this same Lifetime Achievement Award someday. Knowing that you've helped prepare the next generation of physicians and that they may go on to accomplish even more than you did is one of the most gratifying parts of this field.”Dr. Christopher Vara, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Shriners Children's Twin Cities, performed numerous spine surgeries alongside Dr. Polly and said he greatly values the knowledge and experience he gained through their work together."Working with Dr. Polly has been one of the highlights of my career,” explained Dr. Vara.“He has always been generous with his time and committed to helping all of us become better physicians. The SRS Lifetime Achievement Award could not be going to a more deserving individual. Dr. Polly has changed the lives of countless patients. I feel fortunate to have worked alongside him and to have benefited from his mentorship and friendship."Dr. Polly will be honored at the 61st SRS Annual Meeting, taking place October 6-10, 2026, in Sydney, Australia.ABOUT SHRINERS CHILDREN'S TWIN CITIESShriners Children's Twin Cities is part of the network of Shriners Children's, a pediatric health care system dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing specialty care, innovative research and outstanding teaching programs. Children up to the age of 18 with orthopedic conditions receive all care in a family-centered environment regardless of the patients' ability to pay or insurance status.Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. To learn more about Shriners Children's, please visit .

Jessica Williams

BAM Marketing Agency

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Shriners Children's Twin Cities Dr. David Polly Jr. Earns Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award News Provided By BAM Marketing Agency October 09, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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