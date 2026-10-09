Third Coast Events Announces New Office In Raleigh As David Robinson Leads Expansion

David Robinson (left) with founder Dana Iverson

The Third Coast Events team

Celebrate Third Coast Events' new office in Raleigh, where David Robinson's team achieved 129 AT&T sales in its first week and plans further growth.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOUSTON, TX - Third Coast Events is marking a significant milestone with the successful launch of its new office in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 28, 2026. Led by experienced market leader David Robinson, the opening represents an exciting step in the company's continued growth and commitment to delivering results through direct customer engagement.The Raleigh team made an immediate impact, generating 129 sales for AT&T in its first week with just eight account managers. Building on this early achievement, Robinson plans to expand the workforce to 30 team members within the next month and increase sales to more than 200, setting ambitious goals for the office's next chapter.A Powerful First Week Sets the Stage for SuccessLaunching operations in a new market comes with challenges, from establishing a team to building customer relationships and maintaining consistent performance. For Robinson and his Raleigh team, those challenges became opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities from the beginning.Within seven days of opening, the eight account managers collectively delivered 129 AT&T sales. This early performance established a strong starting point for the office and highlighted the team's ability to connect with customers in a new market.The achievement reflects the importance of preparation, collaboration, and focused campaign execution. With a small team already producing measurable results, the Raleigh office has established a promising foundation for continued development.More importantly, the opening week provides a benchmark for future performance as the operation prepares to welcome additional account managers and pursue higher sales targets.From Houston to Cleveland: David Robinson Brings Experience to RaleighBehind the successful launch is David Robinson, whose background in managing multiple markets has helped prepare him for this latest opportunity.Before opening the Raleigh office, Robinson ran operations in Houston, Texas, and Cleveland, Ohio. His experience in these markets provided valuable exposure to team management, customer acquisition, and the coordination required to maintain effective sales operations.Now, he brings that experience to North Carolina, where his focus extends beyond generating sales to building a capable and expanding workforce.His previous market experience contributes to several areas of the Raleigh operation:Market adaptability: Applying lessons from Houston and Cleveland to customer engagement in Raleigh.Team development: Supporting account managers through guidance, collaboration, and practical experience.Performance management: Establishing measurable objectives and monitoring progress against sales goals.Operational growth: Preparing the office to accommodate additional team members and increased campaign activity.For Robinson, Raleigh represents another opportunity to apply his leadership experience while developing an operation with long-term potential.Eight Today, 30 Tomorrow: An Ambitious Team ExpansionFollowing its successful opening week, the Raleigh office is preparing for its next major milestone: growing from eight account managers to 30 team members within the next month.This planned increase represents a substantial expansion of the office's workforce and its ability to support customer acquisition activities.As the team grows, maintaining consistent standards will remain essential. New account managers will need to develop product knowledge, understand campaign objectives, and learn effective approaches to customer communication.Third Coast Events emphasizes hands-on learning, mentorship, and professional development within its operating approach. These practices provide a foundation for helping team members strengthen their skills as the organization grows.The hiring target also reflects the office's forward-looking approach to building its presence in Raleigh. Rather than relying solely on its initial success, the operation is preparing the workforce needed to support its next phase.Beyond 129 Sales: Raising the Performance BarThe Raleigh team's opening-week accomplishment is impressive, but its sales ambitions extend further.Building on its first-week achievement of 129 AT&T sales, Robinson aims to expand the Raleigh office to 30 team members within the next month and increase sales to more than 200.Reaching this target will require continued attention to customer interactions, campaign execution, and team coordination. As additional account managers join, the office intends to increase its capacity while maintaining a customer-focused approach.Representatives engage directly with prospective customers, explain available services, answer questions, and help individuals understand their options. This personalized approach is central to Third Coast Events' customer acquisition services. It allows representatives to build connections while clearly communicating relevant product information.Although the 200-plus sales figure remains a future objective, the opening week's performance provides a measurable starting point for evaluating the team's progress.Raleigh Opens the Door to New Growth OpportunitiesThe Raleigh launch marks another important development in Third Coast Events' broader business expansion efforts.With experience supporting customer acquisition campaigns in Texas, the company is extending its operational approach into North Carolina under Robinson's leadership.The new location creates opportunities to develop local talent, strengthen campaign delivery, and establish additional customer connections.It also demonstrates how experience gained in established markets can support operations in another city. Robinson's background in Houston and Cleveland provides practical knowledge as he guides the Raleigh office through its early stages.As expansion plans move forward, the company's focus remains on growing its workforce, supporting account managers, and building upon the team's initial sales performance.The Next Chapter Starts With MomentumThird Coast Events' Raleigh opening highlights an encouraging start for Robinson and his eight account managers. Generating 129 AT&T sales during the first week established an immediate milestone, while plans to expand to 30 team members and surpass 200 sales provide clear objectives for the months ahead.With experienced leadership and a commitment to customer engagement, the Raleigh office is positioned to pursue its next stage of growth. The company looks forward to building on this early progress as its North Carolina operations develop.About Third Coast EventsThird Coast Events is a Houston-based direct marketing and customer acquisition company supporting brands through personalized, face-to-face customer engagement. Its services include customer acquisition campaigns, brand awareness initiatives, and market outreach strategies designed to connect businesses with prospective customers. The company also emphasizes professional development through coaching, mentorship, and hands-on experience.Contact Information:Business: Third Coast EventsEmail: hr@Website:Country: United States

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Third Coast Events Announces New Office in Raleigh as David Robinson Leads Expansion News Provided By Better Image Solutions, LLC October 09, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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