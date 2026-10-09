Campbell Clinic Expands Center For Bone Health To Help Prevent Osteoporosis-Related Fractures

Dr. Christopher Cosgrove, director of the Center for Bone Health at Campbell Clinic

Expanded team of specially trained clinicians increases access to comprehensive bone health care for patients throughout the region

- Dr. Christopher Cosgrove, Director, Campbell Clinic Center for Bone HealthMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A broken bone can be more than an isolated injury. In adults, particularly after age 50, a fracture may be the first visible sign that the skeleton has weakened - and it may be a warning that another, more serious fracture could follow.Campbell Clinic is expanding its Center for Bone Health to help more patients recognize that warning, understand why their bones are vulnerable and receive treatment designed to reduce future fracture risk.The expansion is part of a broader investment in specialized osteoporosis care across Memphis and the Mid-South. Campbell is building a multidisciplinary model designed to make bone-health expertise more accessible, more consistent and less dependent on any single clinician.Why bone health care mattersOsteoporosis often remains silent until a fracture occurs. A wrist, shoulder, ankle, rib, hip or spine fracture after what seems like a routine fall can be a signal that the underlying bone is weaker than it should be. Most people who sustain a fracture after age 50 are never evaluated for why it broke.One in two women and one in four men over age 50 will experience an osteoporosis-related fracture in their lifetime. The immediate fracture can be repaired, but the larger question is why it happened - and what can be done to prevent the next one. Two of every three people who break a hip never live independently again.“A broken wrist at 50 may feel like an inconvenience. A hip fracture later in life can change someone's independence permanently,” said Christopher Cosgrove, MD, director of the Center for Bone Health at Campbell Clinic.“The years between those events are our opportunity. We want patients to know that a fracture is not just something to heal from; it can be a reason to evaluate the health of the entire skeleton.”What patients can expectPatients seen through the Center for Bone Health receive a comprehensive evaluation focused on identifying the causes of skeletal weakness and reducing future fracture risk. Depending on the patient, that may include review of prior fractures and medical history, bone-density testing, laboratory evaluation, assessment of vertebral fractures, medication counseling and treatment, and ongoing monitoring.The Center also coordinates care for patients at different points along the bone-health spectrum: individuals who have already experienced a fragility fracture, patients identified as high risk before a fracture occurs, and orthopaedic patients whose bone health may affect surgery, healing or recovery. The goal is straightforward: identify risk, investigate why the bone is weak, educate the patient, intervene with appropriate treatment and integrate bone health into long-term care.Building a more durable model of careAcross the country, specialized bone-health programs are often built around a single clinician with deep expertise in osteoporosis care. When that clinician leaves or retires, the program may be unable to continue because the knowledge and clinical capability have not been distributed across a broader team. In communities where dedicated bone-health services are already limited, that can result in an abrupt loss of access to care.As part of its continued investment in specialized orthopaedic care, Campbell Clinic has expanded its team of clinicians trained in osteoporosis evaluation and management. This approach strengthens the Center's ability to provide consistent, coordinated care while increasing access for patients throughout the region.As part of that effort, Campbell partnered with the American Society of Osteoporosis Providers (ASOP), a nonprofit organization focused on bone-health education and standards. Campbell clinicians participated in ASOP's first complete, sequenced bone-health curriculum designed to work across provider types. Campbell paired that educational framework with an ongoing internal conference series, clinical mentorship and standardized workflows designed around the needs of its patients."Bone health care can disappear from a community when one clinician leaves, because there has never been a standard way to teach the next one. We built that standard. What it means for patients in Memphis is a program that does not rest on any single person," said Dudley Phipps, PA-C, CCD, CEO of ASOP.Expanding access across the regionThe Center for Bone Health is accepting new patients, including referrals from physicians outside Campbell Clinic. The expanded model is intended to serve not only patients who have already fractured, but also those with osteoporosis, low bone density or other risk factors who may benefit from evaluation before a fracture occurs.“There is a significant gap between how many people are at risk for osteoporosis-related fractures and how many ever receive specialized evaluation and treatment,” Cosgrove said.“Our goal is to help close that gap for Memphis and the Mid-South. We are building a program that patients and referring clinicians can rely on not just today, but for years to come.”For more information or make an appointment visit .About Campbell ClinicFounded by the late Willis C. Campbell, M.D. in 1909, Campbell Clinic is a full-service orthopaedic clinic that operates 30 locations in the southeast region fueled by a team of 140+ providers and more than 1,200 employees. Campbell Clinic is recognized as a national and international leader in the field of orthopaedics. Campbell Clinic physicians care for patients by integrating the latest orthopaedic treatment interventions and medical advancements in musculoskeletal care. Campbell Clinic specialists are experts in their fields, leaders in clinical research, and innovators of advanced modalities, treating all adult and pediatric musculoskeletal conditions. Campbell Clinic is proud to offer a full spectrum of care for all types of orthopaedic conditions including sports medicine, hip, knee, spine, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, orthopaedic oncology, orthopaedic trauma, pediatric orthopaedics, general orthopaedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and urgent ortho care.About the American Society of Osteoporosis ProvidersThe American Society of Osteoporosis Providers (ASOP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that develops education and standards for bone health care. ASOP does not treat patients; it supports the clinicians and organizations that do. More information is available at .Disclosure: ASOP provided the structured educational curriculum used as one component of Campbell Clinic's bone-health workforce development effort.

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Campbell Clinic Expands Center for Bone Health to Help Prevent Osteoporosis-Related Fractures News Provided By ABO Marketing & Communications October 09, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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