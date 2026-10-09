Peachtree Residential Launches Fall Home Finale With Reduced Home Prices

Significant price reductions up to $100,000 on select move-in ready homes

- David Borreson, CEO of Peachtree ResidentialCUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury home builder Peachtree Residential is offering homebuyers substantial savings of up to $100,000 on select move-in ready homes during its Fall Home Finale,* a limited-time promotion on select inventory homes across Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.For buyers waiting for the right opportunity to purchase a home, the timing also makes it possible to move before the holidays. Select inventory homes are available, allowing buyers to spend the season in a new home and start the new year with a fresh space designed around the way they live.The Fall Home Finale offers reduced prices and substantial savings on select inventory homes. Homebuyers must close by December 31, 2026.“Buying a home is a significant decision, and we know today's buyers are taking the time to find a home that feels like the right fit,” said David Borreson, CEO of Peachtree Residential.“Our goal with the Fall Home Finale is to make that decision a little easier for buyers who have found the home they want and are ready to make a move before the end of the year.”Peachtree Residential offers a range of homes throughout north metro Atlanta and the Charlotte area, giving buyers opportunities to choose from the builder's renowned designs in convenient locations.The builder's Atlanta-area communities with available homes include Arden on Lanier, Hillshire and The Glade in Cumming and White Post on Lake Lanier in east Forsyth County. Inventory starts at $599,999 at Hillshire and ranges from the $700,000s at Arden on Lanier to the $1.3 millions at The Glade and $1 million at White Post on Lake Lanier.In the Charlotte area, Davidson Woods in Davidson has two remaining move-in ready homes starting in the mid-$900,000s. Buyers can also find move-in ready opportunities at Falls Cove in the Lake Norman area, with homes starting in the mid-$900,000s.For more information about the Fall Home Finale and to explore available homes, visit Fall Home Finale.To learn more about the builder and new home opportunities in Atlanta and Charlotte, visit .*This limited-time offer allows prospective buyers reduced prices on select inventory homes that can close by December 31, 2026. Please see an agent for details. Offer valid on select homes only. Subject to errors, omissions, changes or withdrawal without notice.About Peachtree ResidentialPeachtree Residential was founded in 1988 with a commitment to build quality homes with meticulous craftsmanship, custom designs and thoughtful touches. Building homes only in the most desirable locations, Peachtree Residential builds luxury homes in Atlanta, Georgia, Charlotte and Charlotte, North Carolina. The company prides itself on offering design flexibility and Peachtree tailoring, enabling homes to be individualized to each buyer's personal style. In fact, the company has earned a reputation as“The Builder Who Listens.” A certified professional home builder, Peachtree Residential ensures that every home meets the "Foundation to Rooftop" Gold Standard of Approval. Excellence is something that will never change at Peachtree Residential. For more information, visit .

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Peachtree Residential Launches Fall Home Finale with Reduced Home Prices News Provided By Denim Marketing October 09, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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