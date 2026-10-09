Simplay3 Celebrates 10 Years Of Simple Play, American Manufacturing, And Doing It Right

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ohio-based, veteran-owned toy company marks a decade of durable, American-made products with a customer appreciate event

STREETSBORO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten years ago, some of the first sales came in for The Simplay3 Company, launching a new chapter in American toy manufacturing. Founded by veteran entrepreneur and Toy Industry Hall of Fame inductee Tom Murdough, Simplay3 was built on a straightforward philosophy: Do It Right. A decade later, that commitment continues to guide the company's approach to product design, American manufacturing, durability, and customer service.To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Simplay3 is inviting families to join the celebration with a special 10% off sale on October 10 (10/10) at Simplay3. The promotion honors some of the company's first sales a decade ago and the customers who have supported its journey ever since.Ten Years of Doing It RightFor Tom Murdough, Simplay3 was never simply about starting another toy company. After founding Little Tikes and Step2, two influential names in the children's toy industry, Murdough returned to the business with decades of experience and an enduring belief in American manufacturing.His“Do It Right” philosophy is at the heart of Simplay3. It means prioritizing quality over shortcuts, designing products with real families in mind, and building a business around long-term value and customer satisfaction.“Do It Right” is more than a motto. It is a commitment to making products that families can depend on, supporting the people who make them, and standing behind every purchase.That philosophy has helped Simplay3 grow from its first sales in 2016 into an established American manufacturer of children's toys and home products, bringing together generations of toy-making experience with fresh ideas for how families play, learn, and live.Designed and Built in Ohio.At a time when much of the toy industry relies on overseas manufacturing, Simplay3 remains committed to designing and manufacturing its products in the United States. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility in Streetsboro, Ohio, are home to the American workforce responsible for bringing its products to life.As a veteran-owned business, Simplay3 takes pride in contributing to American manufacturing and supporting the communities and workers that make its products possible.The company specializes in rotational molding, a manufacturing process that enables the creation of sturdy, durable products designed for everyday use. From indoor play spaces to backyard adventures, Simplay3 products are made to encourage active, imaginative play without relying on screens, batteries, or complicated setups.For Simplay3,“Made in America” is not just a label stamped on a box. It reflects a long-standing commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and keeping manufacturing jobs and expertise close to home.A Decade of Play, Innovation, and Family FavoritesOver the past ten years, Simplay3 has continued to develop products that encourage children to explore, create, move, and use their imaginations. Its lineup includes popular ride-on toys, indoor and outdoor play systems, activity centers, and backyard play products designed to make everyday moments more fun.Customer favorites include Rock Around Wobble Disk, Young Explorers Modular Play System, the Toddler Tower Adjustable Stool. The company's growing selection of toys also includes products such as the Crab Sandbox and Boomerang Trike.Beyond children's toys, the company continues to expand its American-made home and garden offerings, including the patented Dig-Free line of mailboxes, extending its commitment to practical, durable design into more areas of everyday life.Through every product category, the goal remains the same: create products that deliver lasting value, encourage meaningful experiences, and bring more joy to everyday life. This extends not only to families, but early childhood educators as well through their Education Direct program.Real People. Real Service. Right Here in Ohio.Simplay3 believes that doing things right extends beyond the manufacturing floor. When customers have questions or need assistance, they can connect with a customer service team based in Streetsboro, Ohio.That direct connection is an important part of the company's promise to its customers. From product questions to post-purchase support, Simplay3 strives to provide responsive, personal service from people who understand the products and stand behind the brand.In an increasingly automated marketplace, Simplay3 remains committed to making customer care personal and accessible.Celebrate 10 Years with 10% Off on 10/10A decade of business is worth celebrating, and Simplay3 wants its customers to be part of the milestone.From October 10 to October 17, 2026, shoppers can receive 10% off as part of the company's 10th-anniversary celebration with code 10YEARS. The promotion is a thank-you to the families, educators, retailers, and supporters who have helped Simplay3 grow over the past decade.Whether discovering Simplay3 for the first time or returning for another family favorite, customers can celebrate ten years of simple play and American-made quality at Simplay3.As Simplay3 looks toward its next decade, the company remains focused on the principles that started it all: build products with purpose, support American manufacturing, put customers first, and always do it right.Ten years down. A lifetime of play ahead.

Sara Koth

The Simplay3 Company

+1 866-855-0100

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Simplay3 Celebrates 10 Years of Simple Play, American Manufacturing, and Doing It Right News Provided By The Simplay3 Company October 09, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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