EduQuencher: Empowering Every Learner's Journey

No Additional Cost to Florida Parents for Tutoring

- Madhuri Kothamasu, Founder and CEO of EduQuencherMANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Students and families looking for additional education services have a new resource. EduQuencher specializes in providing high-quality educational services to students in one place. From classroom learning to tutoring to test preparation for ACT, SAT, and TOEFL. For those who are looking for career support and interview coaching, EduQuencher provides multiple resources. Enrichment courses are also available on the platform.“We are delighted to partner with Step Up For Students to provide more personalized education to students,” said Madhuri Kothamasu, Founder and CEO of EduQuencher.“More Florida families can access these scholarships, regardless of income level.”Scholarships are available to Florida students, including those who have a qualifying diagnosis, early learners, and families at or below the poverty level.“Families can apply today on the Step Up website,” says Kothamasu.“Applying early helps protect students' priority status”.EduQuencher was built to meet people where they are in their stage of learning. Regardless of whether they are students, professionals, families, or tutors and educators, EduQuencher promotes continual learning.For more information, you can visit the special website for Florida students only.###

Michelle Rupp

Memorable Results Media

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Florida Students Now Eligible For New Educational Programs News Provided By Memorable Results Media October 09, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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