Beyond Advisors Launches Advisor Training To Help RIA Owners Turn Junior Advisors Into Producers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new model installs the setter-to-closer system most advisory firms are missing

WILLIAMSPORT, Tenn, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most RIA founders built a successful practice and ended up with a job they can't step away from: they bring in the clients, close the business and serve the book themselves. Beyond Advisors today announced its launch as a training company built to change that. Beyond Advisors trains firms to generate their own qualified prospects and develops junior advisors into producers, so the founder no longer has to do everything.

Many RIAs run on one producer. New advisors shadow meetings with no clear path to production, and growth stays capped at the founder's calendar.

Beyond Advisors installs the model nearly every other B2B business already uses:



Marketing: an in-house marketing team member generates qualified prospects, launching campaigns based on the firm's capacity.

Setter: a junior advisor calls those prospects and sets appointments, building skill through real conversations rather than shadowing.

Closer: a senior advisor meets with prospects and closes new business. Setters are developed into closers as they gain experience. Founder: instead of being the firm's sole producer, the owner operates as an entrepreneur who leads the business and builds the team.

The result is a system designed for scaling an RIA to $1 billion and beyond.

Beyond Advisors trains personal development, not scripts, because people buy the advisor more than the product. Advisors are trained to be certain, clear, empowering and unstoppable.

The opportunity for advisors has never been bigger. Millions of people need sound financial advice, and Beyond Advisors helps the advisors who provide it find them.

The company is built on four principles: client first, win-win only, no conflicts of interest, and serve, not sell.

“Firms grow fastest when they own their growth,” said Josh Crawford, Founder and CEO of Beyond Advisors.“When the founder leads, junior advisors get real reps and the firm markets itself, the founder stops being the bottleneck and clients get the service they deserve.”

About Beyond Advisors

Beyond Advisors LLC trains financial advisors and RIA owners in leadership, sales and online marketing. Learn more at beyondfinancialadvisors.com.

CONTACT: Josh Crawford Beyond Advisors, LLC...