Radiusxr And Topcon Healthcare Inc. Introduce Inspirepro: The New Standard In Visual Field Testing

Purpose-built medical-grade perimeter combines comprehensive glaucoma visual field testing with a proven, secure, and scalable clinical platform.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadiusXR ® and its strategic partner Topcon Healthcare, Inc. introduced InspirePROTM at the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting. The new wearable perimeter meets clinicians' visual field testing needs across the glaucoma continuum, from the earliest detectable defects through advanced disease, in one portable, patient-centered system.

Glaucoma management depends on both optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging and visual field testing. Continued innovation in both the hardware and the software behind these technologies is improving glaucoma care. Topcon Healthcare, Inc. is committed to delivering a portfolio of diagnostic systems that captures key clinical parameters in the most efficient, consistent, and patient-friendly way.

InspirePRO offers a full measurement range with the background brightness used in conventional perimetry, delivered by novel, purpose-built hardware rather than approximated with software. Its comprehensive range is designed to eliminate the need to retain a separate, standalone perimeter for patients with advanced disease, allowing practices to standardize visual field testing on one modern platform.

“InspirePRO is the next evolution of the Inspire hardware platform,” said Ammad Khan, CEO of RadiusXR.“Because we design and build our own hardware, we can quickly turn lessons from the clinic into significant improvements. Each generation of Inspire has been shaped by real-world clinical use, and InspirePRO is our biggest step forward. Clinicians can now rely on one wearable system throughout every stage of glaucoma.”

More than a new headset

InspirePRO is built on years of experience in clinical hardware, software, quality systems, security, and interoperability refined through real-world use across diverse practices and care environments.

RadiusXR designed the InspirePRO hardware platform specifically for visual field testing. Its display, optics, eye tracking, and clinical software were engineered to function together as an integrated medical device. Its independent refractive adjustment, an adaptable fit system, modular light seals, and integrated sound-isolating speakers keep patients comfortable and focused throughout testing.

InspirePRO pairs the brightest custom display and the fastest eye tracking on a wearable device designed specifically for visual field testing. Display brightness determines how deep a defect a perimeter can measure, so InspirePRO can quantify loss well into advanced disease. Fast eye tracking monitors fixation continuously without obstructing the patient's field of view, so each stimulus is presented and scored where the patient is actually looking. The same high-speed tracking also positions InspirePRO for emerging oculomics applications. The result is reliable, repeatable data from early through advanced glaucoma, on a device that moves easily between examination rooms and care settings.

“In glaucoma care, visual function needs to be assessed from the earliest detectable loss through advanced disease,” said Robert N. Weinreb, MD, Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California San Diego.“A wearable perimeter that covers that full range and is comfortable for repeated testing should help clinicians follow patients more consistently over time.”

“At Topcon Healthcare, Inc. we work with innovative partners such as RadiusXR to transform eye care through diagnostic system innovation,” said Lance Patton, President and Chief Operating Officer of Topcon Healthcare, Inc.“Our goal is to deliver systems that provide the highest quality data at every level of care, from screening to the most advanced disease; our partnership with RadiusXR is a strong example of this commitment.”

With InspirePRO, RadiusXR and Topcon Healthcare, Inc. are establishing a new standard not only for clinical measurement, but also for the engineering, quality, security, and infrastructure behind visual field testing.

The New Standard. From Early to Advanced, Nothing Out of Range.

For product and distribution information, contact RadiusXR or Topcon Healthcare, Inc.

About RadiusXR

With InspirePRO, RadiusXR® establishes a new standard in visual field testing. The company is transforming vision care through advanced digital and wearable technologies that make high-quality eye care more accessible, efficient, and adaptable across traditional and emerging care settings. Its clinically validated platform combines purpose-built hardware, advanced software, and secure cloud technology to streamline testing and support confident clinical decision-making. Focused on visual field testing and functional vision assessment, RadiusXR develops high-quality, patient-friendly medical devices that support clinicians across the glaucoma care continuum, integrate into existing clinical workflows, and expand access to vision testing.

About Topcon Healthcare, Inc.

Topcon Healthcare, Inc., part of Topcon Corporation, is a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions. Our vision is to increase access to quality healthcare while reducing the cost of care. To achieve this vision, we created Healthcare from the Eye ®, a connected care ecosystem that leverages AI-powered disease detection and management applied to noninvasive retinal imaging.

Media Contacts

RadiusXR

John Trefethen

Chief of Product

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Topcon Healthcare

Leslie Amodei

VP, Marketing for Americas

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