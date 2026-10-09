Software Pro Digital Takes Pet Business Growth To New York Vet And Pet Boarding Expo After SUPERZOO 2026

Software Pro Digital combines digital marketing, technology, and AI solutions to support pet businesses, veterinary practices, and pet industry brands.

Software Pro Digital brings pet marketing, SEO, paid media and technology expertise to New York Vet and Pet Boarding Expo following SUPERZOO 2026.

- Hamid Mahmood, Founder and CEO, Software Pro DigitalNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Software Pro Digital, a New York based performance marketing and technology firm and a top digital marketing agency in NYC, today announced that it will exhibit at two major pet and veterinary industry events this fall: New York Vet at the Javits Center in New York City on October 29 and 30, 2026, in partnership with Napollo Software Design, and the Pet Boarding and Daycare Expo in Hershey, Pennsylvania, from November 3 to 6, 2026.The announcement follows the company's participation at SUPERZOO 2026 in Las Vegas, one of the largest gatherings in the pet industry, where its team met with pet retailers, service businesses, product brands, veterinary companies, manufacturers, distributors, founders and operators from across the market. The two upcoming appearances mark the next stage of the company's growing focus on the pet sector, where it is increasingly known as a top rated pet marketing company in the US.Software Pro Digital is a member of the World Pet Association and was recently named among the Top 15 Local SEO Companies globally in the Clutch Global Spring 2026 awards, as well as among Clutch's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2026. The World Pet Association connects members across the pet community through industry knowledge, innovation, leadership, education and events.Building on the Conversations Started at SUPERZOO 2026:SUPERZOO brings together pet brands, independent and multi location retailers, grooming, boarding and daycare operators, veterinary businesses, manufacturers, distributors and industry professionals from across North America and beyond. For Software Pro Digital, the event provided a direct view into the challenges facing pet businesses of every size.According to the company, a large share of the conversations at its booth centered on the full customer funnel rather than any single marketing channel. Pet business owners and executives discussed how search engine optimization, answer engine optimization for AI search, Google Ads, Meta advertising, ecommerce, websites, customer relationship management systems, follow up, retention, reputation and sales need to work together to produce sustainable growth.Discussions also turned to what it takes to scale a pet business tenfold and beyond. Attendees repeatedly raised the point that growth is not only about generating more demand. Leadership, systems, technology, customer experience, inventory, operations and team accountability all have to grow alongside it.Artificial intelligence and automation were another recurring theme. Operators asked how they could use AI to improve follow up, bookings, customer communication, reporting, internal workflows and day to day operations without losing the personal care that pet owners expect. Product brands focused on branding, ecommerce, retail presentation, packaging, fulfillment and the complete customer experience surrounding a product.What stood out to us at SUPERZOO was how often pet business growth challenges extend beyond marketing alone,” said Hamid Mahmood, Founder and CEO of Software Pro Digital.“Owners are looking for better ways to connect customer acquisition, technology, follow up and day to day operations so they can scale without losing the quality of service their customers expect. The conversations in Las Vegas showed us where we can provide the most value as we continue those discussions in New York and Hershey.New York Vet, in Partnership With Napollo Software Design:At New York Vet, held October 29 and 30, 2026, at the Javits Center in Manhattan, Software Pro Digital will appear in partnership with Napollo Software Design. The event brings together veterinary professionals, practice owners, clinical teams and suppliers serving animal health.The company's presence at New York Vet will focus on how veterinary clinics, animal hospitals and businesses serving the veterinary market can improve patient acquisition, local search visibility, online booking, communication and practice technology. Topics include local SEO for veterinary clinics, Google Ads and Local Services Ads, reputation management, website performance, AI assisted front desk communication and the systems that connect marketing to day to day practice operations.Pet Boarding and Daycare Expo in Hershey:From November 3 to 6, 2026, Software Pro Digital will exhibit at the Pet Boarding and Daycare Expo in Hershey, Pennsylvania, one of the leading events for pet care service operators.The expo is a natural fit for the company's work. Software Pro Digital has spent years running local acquisition programs for dog and cat boarding facilities, daycare centers, trainers and groomers. At Hershey, its team will discuss local lead generation, occupancy planning around seasonal peaks, recurring revenue through packages and memberships, pet CRM and pet business management systems, review generation, and the use of AI to manage bookings and after hours inquiries.Measured Results for Pet Service Businesses:The company's pet services work is built around measurable outcomes rather than impressions or clicks. In a recent analysis of three Google Local Services and Search programs for pet grooming, boarding, daycare and training operators in Florida, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Illinois, Software Pro Digital reported 1,311 charged leads on $22,885 of lead spend, with a blended cost per lead of $17. Each charged lead represented a pet owner calling or messaging the business directly from a search result.In the Tampa Bay area, a multi service pet business offering grooming, boarding, daycare and nail trimming received 933 charged leads at an average of $12 per lead, with its ads appearing at the top of search results on 98.65% of eligible impressions. A pet training and boarding operator across the Maryland and Northern Virginia corridor received 150 charged leads at $18 per lead, with top of search visibility of 99.47%. A cat boarding business serving greater Chicago received 228 charged leads at $38 per lead, a higher figure the company attributes to a dense metro market and a narrower service category.Other pet sector programs show similar patterns. A Virginia dog boarding and training facility, after a website rebuild followed by SEO, Google Ads and Local Services Ads, has generated more than 2,700 paid conversions and more than 900 Local Services Ads leads. A Florida dog boarding and daycare facility saw search impressions grow by more than 1,500% after a combination of conversion rate optimization, SEO and paid search."They have helped us gain a lot more business," said Tamara Belotti, President of Dancing Creek Farm, a Virginia dog boarding and training facility that has worked with Software Pro Digital since 2022.Experience Across the Pet Economy:Beyond local pet care, Software Pro Digital has worked with businesses across the wider pet economy. Its experience spans pet ecommerce, pet nutrition and wellness, pet accessories, cat litter and pet technology retailers, multi location pet retail, commercial dog wash systems sold to pet stores and property operators, and pet amenities for multifamily communities.The company describes the pet category as running on two economies. Local providers need a full appointment book, while pet brands need products moving off shelves and out of online stores. Its pet practice serves both, alongside veterinary clinics and B2B suppliers selling into pet retail.The company's pet and veterinary work covers dog businesses including dog trainers, dog walkers, groomers, breeders and boarding facilities; cat businesses including cat boarding, cat trainers, groomers and breeders; pet care services including pet sitters, daycare centers and multi service pet resorts; pet stores, pet ecommerce and direct to consumer pet brands; pet retail B2B including manufacturers, distributors and suppliers selling into stores; and veterinary clinics and animal hospitals.Performance Marketing and Technology Under One Roof:Software Pro Digital operates as both a performance marketing agency and a technology partner, offering performance marketing services for small and mid sized businesses and large organizations in New York and nationwide.Its search practice includes local SEO, technical SEO, ecommerce SEO, enterprise SEO, SEO audits, branded search and AI search optimization, also known as answer engine optimization, designed to help businesses appear in AI generated answers as well as traditional search results.Its paid media practice covers Google Ads and Performance Max, Local Services Ads, Meta and Instagram advertising, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube advertising, retargeting, and programmatic channels including connected TV and radio, digital billboards and programmatic display.The company also provides PR and digital PR, link building, reputation management and review generation, social media management, UGC and influencer marketing, content writing, email and SMS marketing, and marketing automation. Its web practice delivers WordPress and Shopify development, landing pages, conversion rate optimization and ongoing website maintenance.For pet businesses specifically, the company offers pet CRM and pet business management solutions that connect bookings, customer records, vaccination tracking, reminders, packages and follow up with the marketing that brings customers in. It also builds AI assisted communication tools, including chatbots and voice based front desk assistants that capture inquiries outside business hours and route them to staff.Outside the pet sector, Software Pro Digital serves construction and home services companies, roofing and restoration firms, real estate professionals, dental and medical practices, gyms and fitness businesses, law firms, professional services firms, ecommerce brands and B2B companies. It also acts as a white label production partner for marketing, development, design and virtual assistant agencies.A Community Approach to Pet Business Growth:Alongside its client work, Software Pro Digital is investing in what it calls a community approach to growth. Hamid Mahmood, who hosts the weekly AI and Growth Weekly live show and coaches business owners and agency founders internationally, has long built peer communities where owners learn from owners.The company plans to extend that approach to the pet industry through a peer community for pet business owners and operators. The planned format includes regular roundtables, shared performance benchmarks, practical education on AI and automation, and open discussion of marketing, hiring, operations and expansion. The goal is to give boarding, daycare, training, grooming, retail and product business owners a place to compare notes with peers facing the same challenges."Peer groups have become one of the most valuable ways for owners in a niche to grow," said Mahmood. "The best ideas I have seen in this industry came from one owner telling another what worked. We want to help build that room for pet business owners, and to bring what we learn about AI, search and technology into it so everyone benefits."Looking Ahead:As AI changes how consumers search, compare and book services, Software Pro Digital expects pet businesses to face growing pressure to be visible in both traditional search and AI generated answers, to respond to inquiries faster, and to turn first time customers into recurring ones. The company's appearances at New York Vet and the Pet Boarding and Daycare Expo are part of a broader plan to deepen its relationships across the pet and veterinary sectors in the months ahead.Pet and veterinary business owners, executives and exhibitors attending either event are invited to connect with the Software Pro Digital team. More information about the company's pet industry work is available through its pet marketing resources.About Software Pro Digital:Software Pro Digital is a performance marketing and technology firm headquartered at 420 Lexington Avenue in New York City, with a team of more than 150 people across New York, St. Louis, the Bay Area, Harrisburg and global teams. Founded in 2015, the company provides SEO and AI search optimization, paid media, Local Services Ads, social media, PR, content, email and SMS, marketing automation, CRM, web design and development, and ecommerce marketing for small businesses, mid market companies and large organizations nationwide.Software Pro Digital was named among the Top 15 Local SEO Companies globally in the Clutch Global Spring 2026 awards and among Clutch's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2026. The company is a member of the World Pet Association and works with pet care providers, pet retailers, pet product brands, B2B pet suppliers and veterinary practices across the United States.About the World Pet Association:The World Pet Association is a pet industry community focused on connecting the industry through knowledge, innovation, leadership, education, events and collaboration. Its work includes industry trends, marketing insights, resources and major pet industry events including SUPERZOO.

Hamid Mahmood

Software Pro Digital

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Software Pro Digital Takes Pet Business Growth to New York Vet and Pet Boarding Expo After SUPERZOO 2026 News Provided By Software Pro October 09, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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