Bertoia's Oct. 23 Collectors Sale Features Vintage Toy Soldiers And Automobiles, Japanese Tin Robots And Space Toys

Boxed Masudaya (Japan) battery-operated Radicon Robot, complete with colorful original box, remote control and accessories. The 141⁄2-inch-tall toy is in near-mint condition. Estimate: $8,000-$14,000

Scarce and highly desirable Horikawa (Japan) boxed Fork Lift Robot, combining the classic tinplate robot form with an unusually-elaborate working forklift mechanism. Estimate: $2,500-$3,500

Battery-operated Marx Whistling Spooky Kooky Tree, made in Japan, including a replica box for display purposes. This is the scarcer version, lithographed with vines and mushrooms. Estimate: $1,000-$1,600

German Kriegsmarine ship (or instrument) clock, manufactured by Junghans, has a strong and legible black dial with Arabic numerals and hands, 3 inches in diameter. Estimate: $400 - $700

Two Italian Navy uniforms, comprising a dark blue officer's frock coat with gilt naval buttons, together with a double-breasted Navy uniform with frogman/diver insignia. Estimate: $250-$450

Featured: Boxed near-mint Masudaya 'Gang of Five' Radicon Robot; scarce boxed Horikawa Fork Lift Robot; Cold War-era Martin-Baker aircraft ejection seat

VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bertoia's Collectors Sale on Friday, October 23rd, will feature an appealing selection of period toy soldiers and automobiles, along with a wonderful assortment of Japanese tin robots and space toys. In all, 425 rare and highly collectible lots will cross the auction block.Headlining the sale – and fresh off its discovery in Mexico – is a remarkable boxed Masudaya (Japan) battery-operated Radicon Robot, complete with colorful original box, remote control and accessories. The 141⁄2-inch-tall toy from Masudaya's mid-20th-century“Gang of Five” robot lineup is in near-mint condition, appearing to be unplayed with and exceptionally clean. It would be difficult to imagine a robot collector at any level who wouldn't jump at the chance to acquire this appealing toy. The pre-sale estimate is $8,000-$14,000.A scarce and highly desirable Horikawa (Japan) boxed Fork Lift Robot, combining the classic tinplate robot form with an unusually elaborate working forklift mechanism, is one of the more distinctive and visually impressive robots of the period. The 111⁄2-inch-tall toy is in very good condition and displays well. It should change hands for $2,500-$3,500.Just in time for Halloween, a battery-operated Marx (Japan) Whistling Spooky Kooky Tree includes a replica box for display purposes. This is the scarcer version, lithographed with vines and mushrooms. It stands 14 inches tall, has a clean battery box, and is in overall pristine condition. This classic toy is expected to bring $1,000-$1,600.A vintage Martin-Baker aircraft ejection seat, likely dating to the early Cold War era, boasts riveted metal construction, with seat and back cushions, harness assemblies and associated fittings. The side panel retains the characteristic“DANGER DO NOT PULL” red handle plate and face-screen safety-pin stowage. These markings and the style of construction are consistent with early Martin-Baker ejector seats of the 1950s. Impressive at 54 inches tall, this very heavy military aviation relic is in very good to excellent condition. It has an estimate of $1,200-$2,000.Two circa-1920s/'30s Italian Royal-era colonial pith helmets helmets will be auctioned as one lot. The duo consists of a Royal Carabinieri example in light khaki cloth with the characteristic silver flaming grenade insignia over a red, white and green national cockade; and a second helmet bearing a crowned Savoy eagle insignia. The latter item is accompanied by period tinted sand goggles. Both helmets retain their interior leather sweatbands and cloth linings. Lot estimate: $500-$900Manufactured by Junghans, a German WWII Kriegsmarine ship (or instrument) clock has a strong and legible black dial with Arabic numerals and hands, a subsidiary seconds register, and prominent naval Eagle-over-swastika marking. The reverse movement cover bears the Junghans star trademark and J30E caliber designation. Junghans records cited by specialist sources indicate the J30E movement was introduced in 1940, and surviving examples are documented in several Kriegsmarine clock configurations. The one up for bid, 3 inches in diameter, has original-looking luminous elements and is in excellent condition. The estimate is $400-$700.A heavy brown leather coat retaining its original interior label reading“Made of Genuine Horsehide Front Quarter,” a material prized for its durability and frequently encountered in mid-20th-century motorcycle and aviation-style outerwear, is accompanied by a period-style helmet and goggles. It is in very good to excellent condition and features a full zipper closure, four front pockets and dark mouton-style collar. One lucky bidder should claim it as his own for $300-$500.Two Italian Navy uniforms, comprising a dark blue officer's frock coat with gilt naval buttons, gold-bullion epaulets and sleeve rank stripes; and a post-WWII double-breasted Navy uniform with matching trousers, ribbon bars, badges and frogman/diver insignia to the left sleeve, are both in very good to excellent condition, showing only light age and service wear. The pair will be sold together as a single lot estimated at $250-$450.The October 23 Collectors Sale will be held live in Bertoia's gallery, at 2141 DeMarco Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360, starting at 10AM ET. Preview by appointment only during the week prior to the auction. Remote bidding options include absentee, phone, or live online via Bertoia Live, LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable.For additional information on any item, to leave an absentee bid, schedule a private-preview appointment, or reserve a telephone line for bidding, call 856-692-1881 or email.... Online: .

Michael Bertoia

Bertoia Auctions

+ + 1 856-692-1881

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Bertoia's Oct. 23 Collectors Sale features vintage toy soldiers and automobiles, Japanese tin robots and space toys News Provided By Ken Hall Public Relations October 09, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional



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