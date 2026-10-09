Phillips Law Group continues to appear on Expertise's updated Phoenix car accident lawyer listing.

Phillips Law Group continues to appear on Expertise's updated Phoenix car accident lawyer listing.

Expertise's live Phoenix page continues to list the firm after its July 2026 Top 9 recognition.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phillips Law Group continues to appear on Expertise's updated Phoenix listing, following the publisher's July 10, 2026 recognition of the firm as one of the Top 9 Best Car Accident Lawyers in Phoenix for 2026.The live Phoenix page has been refreshed since that July announcement. It now reports 392 reviewed providers, 239 curated providers, and 11 Top Picks, while continuing to list Phillips Law Group among providers serving Phoenix. The updated page and the July designation provide two time-specific records of the firm's presence in Expertise's Phoenix car-accident-lawyer coverage.Expertise explains that its selection process reviews licensing information, user reviews, and mystery-shopping calls. The publisher states that it evaluates providers across more than 25 variables in five categories. That process is part of the context surrounding the current Phoenix listing and the firm's historical 2026 designation.For Phillips Law Group, the continued appearance on the updated Phoenix listing is favorable recognition within a publisher-maintained resource focused specifically on car accident lawyers in the city. It also reflects a continuing association with an online directory whose live format can change as the publisher updates provider counts and featured selections.The July 2026 Top 9 designation remains an important part of the firm's recognition history. The current page supplies the newer snapshot: a Phoenix list with 392 reviewed providers, 239 curated providers, and 11 Top Picks that continues to include Phillips Law Group.The July 2026 Top 9 designation is historical; the live page now shows 11 Top Picks and continues to list Phillips Law Group. It is not an assertion that the firm is currently among the 11 Top Picks or a guarantee of results.ABOUT PHILLIPS LAW GROUP – INJURY LAWYERSPhillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers is an Arizona personal injury law firm serving individuals and families affected by negligence. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, and other serious injuries.Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers

(602) 222-2222

...

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Phillips Law Group Remains on Expertise's Phoenix Car Accident Lawyer Top 9 Law Firms News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC October 09, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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