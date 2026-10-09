Tulsi Care: Simple Gardener Tricks To Make Your Plant Grow Bushier!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Want your Tulsi plant to grow thick like a forest with huge leaves? You do not need any chemical fertilizers. We bring you secret hacks using simple kitchen ingredients to keep your plant lush and green.

You might notice your courtyard Tulsi plant staying short and drying up with tiny leaves. You can actually grow this small plant into a thick, lush green bush with huge leaves. Gardening experts share a simple pinching trick and natural fertilizer details right here.

1. The Magic Pinching TrickYou should never let the plant grow straight up like a single stick. You must pinch off the tiny new leaves at the top tip using your nails or scissors. The plant will shoot out 2 new branches from the side when you cut one tip. You pinch those new branches again to get 4, and then 8 branches. The plant will grow round and bushy in just a few days.

2. Remove Leaves Touching The SoilYou must immediately pluck out the bottom leaves that touch the potting soil. The plant catches fungal diseases and the roots rot if soil moisture touches the leaves. You can use these plucked healthy leaves for your daily tea or kashayam instead of throwing them away.

3. Cut The Flowers (Manjari)You need to chop off the flowers or seed spikes (manjari) the moment they appear on the Tulsi plant. The plant thinks its lifespan is over and starts drying up if you leave the flowers on it. You keep the plant green forever by regularly cutting off these flowers.

4. Loosen The Soil Regularly (Aeration)The pot soil becomes hard when it rains or when you water it frequently. The roots do not get oxygen if the soil gets tight. You should lightly dig and loosen the topsoil using a spoon or screwdriver once a month. This helps water and oxygen reach the roots smoothly.

5. Say No To Chemicals, Use Tea/Coffee PowderYou must never add chemical fertilizers to a Tulsi plant because it is very delicate and dries up instantly. You can wash used tea or coffee powder in water to remove milk and sugar, dry it, and add it to the soil once a month. The plant gets excellent nitrogen from this natural fertilizer and grows bigger leaves.

6. Direct Sunlight Is Very ImportantYou should not keep the Tulsi plant in the shade or under other big trees. The plant grows healthy and disease-free only if you keep it in a spot that gets at least 4 to 5 hours of direct sunlight daily.

Do Not Fear Earthworms In The PotYou do not need to worry if you see earthworms in the soil. They do not eat the plant roots. They actually eat dry leaves and make the soil fertile. Earthworms simply indicate that your soil is very healthy!