Silk Saree Care: Add This One Ingredient To Water For Fresh Look!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Worried about washing your heavy wedding or festive silk sarees at home? We bring you simple tips to wash and iron your silk sarees without losing their colour or damaging the fabric.

Many people spend hundreds of rupees on dry cleaning because they fear washing expensive festive or wedding silk sarees at home will ruin the colour or fabric. You can actually use kitchen rock salt and a simple 1-2 rupee shampoo to wash your silk saree safely and keep it looking brand new.

Take a quarter bucket of cold water and dissolve 1-2 spoons of rock salt in it. Soak the saree in this salt water for just 2 to 3 minutes. Do not leave it for long. The salt locks the silk colour and stops it from bleeding into other parts. Take the saree out after this quick soak.

Mix a mild shampoo or baby shampoo in another bucket of water until it lathers. Never use detergent soap or powder. Dip the saree gently in this shampoo water 2 to 3 times. Remember, you must never rub or wring the saree tightly with your hands. Rinse the saree 2 to 3 times in clean cold water to remove all the shampoo lather.

Mix half a spoon of hair conditioner in clean water for the final rinse. Dip the saree in this water just once and take it out. The conditioner protects the silk fibres and keeps the saree soft and shiny without making it stiff.

You must never wring the saree to remove excess water. Let the water drip naturally. Place the saree on a hanger or a clothesline and dry it strictly in the shade. Direct sunlight will fade the natural shine of the silk fabric.

Fold the saree four times and place a thin white cotton cloth over it before you start ironing. Set your iron box to the 'Silk' or low heat mode. You will get the best results if you iron the saree on its reverse side.