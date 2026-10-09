Kenya: Nairobi Convention Marks 40 Years As COP12 Charts Future Of Ocean Governance

The Twelfth Conference of the Parties (COP12) to the Nairobi Convention concluded with 15 decisions aimed at accelerating action for the protection, management, and sustainable development of the Western Indian Ocean region.



Hosted by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, in Dar es Salaam, COP12 was held under the theme,“Towards a Sustainable Blue Economy in the Western Indian Ocean for People and Nature: A Journey of Forty Years.”

Taking place at a significant moment for the Nairobi Convention as it commemorated four decades of regional cooperation for ocean protection, the meeting brought together the Convention's ten Contracting Parties - Comoros, France, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania - alongside United Nations agencies, regional organizations, development partners, research institutions, scientists, civil society, youth, local communities and private sector representatives.

“The Western Indian Ocean is our shared heritage, our shared lifeline, our shared prosperity, and our shared responsibility,” said H.E. Deogratius John Ndejembi, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, during the opening of the high-level segment COP12.

“A sustainable blue economy must be good for people, good for nature, and good for the future of our region... Let this fortieth anniversary be remembered not only as a celebration of the past, but as a turning point towards a healthier ocean and more resilient societies, a moment when we recommit ourselves to the vision of the Convention and chart a bold course for the next forty years,” he added.

Parties reinforced the Nairobi Convention as the central platform for regional ocean governance by advancing implementation of the 2025-2035 Integrated Work Programme, strengthening ecosystem monitoring, science-policy engagement, and information management systems. They also endorsed steps to operationalize the Regional Ocean Governance Strategy, strengthen marine spatial planning, and promote the use of innovative digital tools and knowledge-sharing mechanisms to support evidence-based decision-making across the Western Indian Ocean region.

“Forty years after the establishment of the Nairobi Convention, COP12 has demonstrated the strength of regional cooperation and a shared commitment to a sustainable ocean future. Through landmark decisions on marine biodiversity, pollution, ocean governance and the blue economy, Parties have shown that conservation and economic prosperity go hand in hand. The challenge now is to turn these commitments into action that protects ecosystems, strengthens livelihoods and builds resilience for coastal communities across the Western Indian Ocean” said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Recognizing the growing importance of global ocean cooperation, Parties welcomed the entry into force of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement and called for a coordinated regional approach to its implementation. They urged wider ratification of the Agreement, strengthened regional readiness and capacity-building, and enhanced cooperation with global and regional institutions to ensure the sustainable management of marine biodiversity and resources beyond national jurisdiction.



Parties adopted a series of measures to protect marine and coastal ecosystems, including a regional strategy to combat plastic pollution, actions to implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and new initiatives for the conservation, restoration, and sustainable management of critical habitats such as mangroves, seagrasses and coral reefs. They also endorsed a regional contingency plan for responding to major marine pollution incidents and called for stronger efforts to address land-based sources of marine degradation.

To accelerate sustainable development, Parties agreed on actions to strengthen ocean accounting, mobilize blue finance, and promote inclusive blue economy investments that benefit communities, women and youth. They further endorsed new partnerships and projects to support ocean governance, biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, pollution management and sustainable livelihoods, while calling for continued resource mobilization and fulfilment of financial commitments to advance implementation of Convention priorities across the region.

“These outcomes are a testament to what we can achieve when we work together with a shared purpose and the spirit of cooperation,” said H.E Othman Masoud Othman, First Vice President of Zanzibar, at the closing plenary of COP12.“The true measure of our success will not be the number of decisions we have adopted, but the improvements we achieve in the health of the marine and coastal ecosystems, and the well-being of our people,” he added.

Beyond intergovernmental negotiations, COP12 featured a Business Forum on investing in the blue frontier, 55 side events, and 24 exhibitions showcasing regional initiatives, partnerships and solutions for the Western Indian Ocean region.

Two high-level ministerial events were also held, providing a platform for ministers and regional leaders to advance dialogue on blue economy investments and regional cooperation with a focus on turning policy commitments into practical action.

A dedicated youth event, attended by UNEP Advocate for Ecosystem Restoration, Frida Amani, highlighted the contributions and importance of young people to ocean conservation, innovation, and the sustainable blue economy. The wider COP12 programme also highlighted women-led blue economy initiatives and inclusive approaches to ocean governance across the Western Indian Ocean. More than 1,600 delegates attended COP12, a significant increase from the 200 delegates who participated in the Convention's 11th COP held in 2024.



COP12 elected Mauritius as the new Chair of the Bureau to the Nairobi Convention Secretariat. The dates and venue for the Thirteenth Conference of the Parties (COP13) to the Nairobi Convention will be communicated in due course following consultations with the Secretariat.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).