New GRAP Rules In Delhi Restrictions In NCR October 2026: Are You Aware Of This Parking Fees Update?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi motorists will have to pay twice the existing rates at authorised parking facilities from 1 November 2026, as the government rolls out its winter air pollution control framework.

Delhi parking charges to double from 1 November

The measure will remain in effect until 28 February 2027, and is intended to discourage private vehicle use during the months when pollution levels typically worsen.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's parking facilities are excluded from the increase. Electric vehicles are also exempt from the additional parking charges under the announced plan.

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The decision is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to address pollution before the winter smog season intensifies. Higher parking costs are intended to make commuters reconsider unnecessary car journeys and encourage alternatives, including public transport.

How will GRAP rules affect parking fees?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM ) approved a revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on 28 September, with the updated schedule announced on 29 September. The plan contains 48 actions across four stages, with restrictions tightening as air quality deteriorates.

Under the reported framework, parking charges can also be increased as a pollution -response measure when restrictions are activated. GRAP Stage II corresponds to the very poor air quality category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 301–400.

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The seasonal doubling of parking fees from November to February is a separate advance measure; commuters should not assume that the increase applies only when Stage II is invoked.

Other major restrictions planned for winter

The government has announced several additional measures that could affect residents and commuters across Delhi-NCR.

Restrictions on older out-of-state vehicles: Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are due to face entry restrictions from 1 November 2026 to 31 January 2027, with exemptions for specified cleaner-fuel vehicles, including CNG and electric vehicles.

No PUCC, no fuel: Fuel stations are required to deny fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). Automated number-plate recognition cameras are being used to strengthen enforcement.

Work-from-home arrangements: Government and private offices are set to operate with 50% of staff working from home during the November-February period under the announced winter framework.

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Restrictions on older cars: Under revised GRAP provisions, restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles extend across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Sonipat when Stage III curbs apply.

The measures come as authorities attempt to limit emissions from transport, construction and other sources before winter conditions trap pollutants close to the ground. For motorists, checking the latest government notifications will be important, particularly as some restrictions depend on the prevailing AQI and the GRAP stage in force.