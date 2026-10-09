When BJP Protested Against The Election Commission In 2014 Here's Where And Why It Happened

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cockroach Janta Party (CJP ) is set to hold what is being described as a "peaceful protest" by founder Abhijeet Dipke at Delhi's popular protest site Jantar Mantar. It is scheduled to take place on Saturday despite denial of permission by the Delhi Police. CJP and other groups have called for the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the election proceedings, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR ) of electoral rolls.

Earlier, 42 retired judges, including former Supreme Court judges and high court chiefs, via an open letter defended Gyanesh Kumar. Criticising protests led by CJP, it expressed concerns over an alleged campaign against the Election Commission of India.

When BJP protested against Election Commission of India

Interestingly, once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested against the Election Commission of India (ECI). The protest dates back to May 2014 after the poll panel denied permission to Narendra Modi, who was the then prime ministerial candidate, to hold a rally at Beniabagh Maidan in Varanasi.

Controversy explained

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Why did the BJP protest against the Election Commission in May 2014?⌵

The protest followed the denial of permission for Narendra Modi, then the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, to hold a rally at Beniabagh Maidan in Varanasi. The party questioned the Election Commission's neutrality and alleged bias.

2Where did the BJP's 2014 protests against the Election Commission take place?⌵

Protests took place in Varanasi and New Delhi on May 8, 2014. In Varanasi, BJP leaders staged a dharna outside the Banaras Hindu University campus.

3Which BJP leaders took part in the 2014 protest in Varanasi?⌵

Arun Jaitley, Amit Shah and Ananth Kumar staged a dharna outside the Banaras Hindu University campus after permission for Modi's rally was denied.

4How did the BJP's 2014 protest against the Election Commission end?⌵

The BJP called off its protest after a meeting with Election Commission officials in New Delhi. Its delegation sought the replacement of Varanasi's district magistrate and an independent inquiry into the permission denial.

Modi was scheduled to hold a rally at Beniabagh Maidan.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the district administration cited security and related concerns and denied permission for the rally.

The Election Commission was accused of being biased against the party. The neutrality of the poll panel was also questioned following the denial of permission.

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The Election Commission reportedly had dismissed allegations of biasness during the controversy.

Modi, Amit Shah protest in Delhi, Varanasi

The denial of permission for the rally triggered widespread protest by BJP workers. Several senior party leaders questioned the Election Commission's neutrality ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the publication, the protests took place in Varanasi, which is now PM Modi's constituency, as well as New Delhi on May 8, 2014. BJP demanded action against Varanasi's district magistrate and returning officer, Pranjal Yadav, during their protests.

In Varanasi, BJP leaders Arun Jaitley, Amit Shah and Ananth Kumar, staged a dharna outside the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus following the denial of permission for Modi's rally.

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In New Delhi, BJP leaders and workers attempted to march towards the Election Commission's office in an attempt to protest against the move. However, the protesting party workers were stopped by Delhi Police before they could reach the office. Prohibitions were imposed in the area, added the report.

How did it end

Reportedly, the BJP called off its protest after a meeting with Election Commission officials in New Delhi.

The delegation, led by senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu, reportedly asked the commission to replace the Varanasi district magistrate and conduct an independent inquiry into the denial of permission.