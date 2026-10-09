City Of Doral Proclaims October 7Th“Amanda Demanda Day” Honoring Founder Of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers, Entrepreneur And Community Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DORAL, Fla., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Doral has officially proclaimed October 7th asrecognizing Miami native, personal injury attorney, entrepreneur and community leader Amanda Demanda, founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers for her dedication, leadership and contributions to South Florida's legal and business communities.

The proclamation celebrates Demanda's journey as a South Florida native and her work as the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers, as well as her commitment to serving her community and advancing the legal profession.

“This is such a meaningful honor because Miami-Dade is home,” said Amanda Demanda.“I was born and raised here, built my career here, and founded my firm here. To have the City of Doral recognize that journey and the work we've done in our community means so much to me.”

Demanda founded her firm on January 7, 2019, beginning a journey that has grown into a successful personal injury practice and a platform for community involvement and advocacy.

The recognition also carries a special personal significance for Demanda because of one recurring number: seven.

Her firm was founded on January 7, and now October 7 has officially been designated Amanda Demanda Day.

“Seven has always felt like a lucky number for me,” Demanda said.“So having my firm's founding date and now Amanda Demanda Day both connected to the number seven makes this milestone even more special.”

As a Miami native and Spanish-speaking attorney, Demanda has built her career around advocating for injured people and connecting with the South Florida community. She also serves as President of the Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association and remains active in the region's legal and business communities.

The City of Doral's proclamation recognizes not only Demanda's professional accomplishments, but also the leadership, dedication and community spirit she has demonstrated throughout her career.

About Amanda Demanda

Amanda Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of Florida's most visible law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.

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