Sidebar: Optimism In Action Welcomes Former CA Senate Majority Leader Bill Monning

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Former CA Senator Bill Monning

Every election provides you with the opportunity to make sure that your voice is heard and that the election system is fair and honest.

- Former CA Senate Majority Leader Bill MonningMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law, welcomes former California Senate Majority Leader Bill Monning to discuss the importance of voting in the November mid-term election.“It is tempting to think that mid-term elections in which there are no major national candidates on the ballot are less important.“However, every election provides you with the opportunity to make sure that your voice is heard and that the system is fair and honest,” says Monning.Monning and host Mitch Winick discuss issues such as the impact of gerrymandering, attempts to limit mail-in balloting, voter eligibility, and the importance of our individual roles in protecting and sustaining our democratic process this November. Because of changes in how the U.S. Post Office postmarks mailed ballots, Monning reminds listeners that if they are going to mail their ballots, it is important to mail ballots at least one week before election day, November 3rd, in order to ensure that your ballot is counted.As the important midterm elections approach, SideBar: Optimism in Action has been focused on our democratic process. Go to or to listen to the following recent episodes:- Is There an Optimistic View for Democracy with Bill Monning- Democracy – On the Outbound or the Rebound with Dennie and Goldstone- All Politics Are Local with Monterey County Supervisor Kate Daniels- Are U.S. Elections Rigged Before We Even Vote with David Walbert- Trust the Facts About Voting and Civic Engagement with Dr. Mindy Romero---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU's digital programming on the station's website ( ).KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is hosted by former law dean Mitch Winick and produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer.“The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities. Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” explained Winick.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at . To learn more about the podcast, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 90 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at .

Mitchel Winick

SideBar Media

+1 831-241-8999

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SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Former CA Senate Majority Leader Bill Monning News Provided By SideBarMedia LLC October 09, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law, U.S. Politics



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