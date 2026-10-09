A+ BBB-Rated AMR US Expands Commercial Cleaning With Baltimore Office

Founded in 2001, AMR US opens a downtown Baltimore office to support commercial cleaning, janitorial services and managed facility programs.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMR US Commercial Cleaning has opened a new office in downtown Baltimore, expanding its local presence for businesses that need dependable commercial cleaning without the daily follow-up.

Located at 1 North Charles Street, Suite 1402, the office supports AMR's operations across Baltimore City and surrounding Baltimore County business corridors. It brings a local point of contact to a company that has been serving facilities since 2001.

For property managers and business owners, the need goes beyond a clean building. It is knowing the work will get done, concerns will reach the right person and small problems will not become recurring distractions.

AMR has built its service approach around those expectations.

From One Facility to a Multi-State Operation

Family-founded in Maryland, AMR began with a single site. Today, the Rockville-headquartered company serves organizations across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Ohio, along with select national accounts.

Its experience spans schools, medical facilities, corporate offices, hospitality businesses and property portfolios. Across its operations, AMR reports more than 10 million square feet cleaned daily, 98% client retention and 95% of service requests resolved within 24 hours. The company's Rockville business profile also carries an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Under Managing Partner Elias Dinzey, that growth has been supported by a straightforward operating principle: understand the facility first, define the work clearly and check that it is being done.

The Baltimore office extends that approach to the company's local presence.

A Better Cleaning Program Starts Before the First Shift

Every AMR engagement begins with a walkthrough, not a one-size-fits-all checklist.

The team reviews how the building is used, which areas need the most attention and when cleaning can take place without disrupting operations. Those findings become a written plan covering staffing, schedules, equipment, supplies and service expectations.

The assigned cleaning team is then trained for the facility. During the first 30 days, supervisors increase inspections and stay in regular contact with the customer to catch issues early and make adjustments.

That oversight continues after the transition. Scheduled and unannounced inspections help identify missed details. Corrective actions are documented, recurring issues receive management attention and customer concerns are assigned to a supervisor for follow-through.

AMR also maintains contingency staffing and cross-trained personnel to help cover absences. The aim is simple: keep the cleaning program running without making staffing problems the customer's responsibility.

Commercial Cleaning Built Around Baltimore Businesses

AMR's Baltimore services include recurring janitorial programs, office cleaning, floor and carpet care, commercial kitchen cleaning, pressure washing and post-construction cleanup. After-hours schedules and site-specific cleaning plans accommodate the needs of offices, schools, medical facilities, hospitality properties and industrial locations.

Coverage includes downtown Baltimore, the Inner Harbor, Harbor East and Canton, as well as Towson, Hunt Valley and nearby commercial areas.

For an individual building or a portfolio of properties, the first step is the same: a conversation about what is working, what is being missed and what the facility needs next.

Businesses can call AMR's Baltimore team at (443) 278-2153 or visit AMR's Baltimore service page to request a walkthrough and a proposal tailored to their property.

Taylor Riley

Boom Facility Service Advisors

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A+ BBB-Rated AMR US Expands Commercial Cleaning With Baltimore Office News Provided By Boom Facility Service Advisors October 09, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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