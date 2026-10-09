INDISTRY MEDIA ENTERS BOXING WITH 'RUMBLE IN MIAMI',Danny Garcia Vs. Ruslan Provodnikov Headlines Nov 7 At Watsco Center

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INDISTRY MEDIA ENTERS BOXING WITH“RUMBLE IN MIAMI”Danny Garcia vs. Ruslan Provodnikov Headlines Nov. 7 at Watsco CenterFormer world champions meet in an eight-round exhibition, with three title fights on the card, as Indistry Media makes its entry into boxingFormer world champions Danny 'Swift' Garcia (38-4, 22 KOs) and Ruslan 'The Siberian Rocky' Provodnikov (25-5, 18 KOs) will meet in an eight-round exhibition headlining“Rumble in Miami” on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Watsco Center presented by Indistry Media and Banner Promotions.The card also features three title fights, including a highly anticipated Mexico vs. Puerto Rico welterweight 10-round clash between two-time former world title challenger Jose 'Chon' Zepeda, (38-5, 29 KOs), of La Puente, CA and former world champion Alberto 'El Explosivo' Machado, (25-4, 21 KOs), of San Juan, Puerto Rico who will compete for a World Boxing Council (WBC) belt.The Watsco Center is located at 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33146. Ticket and broadcast information will be announced shortly.Provodnikov was originally scheduled to face boxing legend Manny Pacquiao earlier this year before the bout was postponed. Pacquiao, who has since assumed the role of Secretary of the Philippines' National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC), has deferred his return to the ring to focus on his government responsibilities and is expected to fight under the Indistry Media banner in 2027.The event marks the boxing debut of Indistry Media, a media and entertainment company specializing in premium live experiences, and the first event from its expanding sports division.Indistry Media is investing in, producing and promoting the event, bringing its capital and media production capabilities to the sport. The company intends to make sustained, multi-year investments in professional boxing, with“Rumble in Miami” marking the first of many events.Philadelphia-based Banner Promotions, led by veteran promoter Artie Pelullo, serves as the event's licensed boxing promoter, working alongside Indistry Media in presenting its inaugural boxing event.“Indistry Media brings an exciting new vision to professional boxing, and we're pleased to be part of its debut,” said Artie Pelullo, President of Banner Promotions.“Garcia and Provodnikov is the kind of matchup boxing fans want to see.”“Miami has a remarkable boxing history, from Muhammad Ali training at the legendary 5th Street Gym to winning his first heavyweight world championship against Sonny Liston,” said Erroll Angara, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Indistry Media.“We couldn't think of a better city to launch our entry into professional boxing.”"I'm extremely excited to step back into the ring and put on an incredible show! The Danny Garcia Show is returning to Florida, and I'm coming to make a statement! This one is for all my loyal fans who have supported me throughout my career and everyone who has been waiting to see me back in action. The wait is over. The Danny Garcia Show is back!" said Danny Garcia.“There were talks about me fighting Danny Garcia years ago, and I'm excited that we finally have this opportunity,” said Ruslan Provodnikov.“I believe that sooner or later in life, things eventually happen.”MARIO“HEMI” HERRERA JOINS INDISTRY MEDIA'S BOXING ROSTERChicago boxing prospect and former Golden Gloves champion Mario“Hemi” Herrera (9-0-1, 7 KOs) has signed with Indistry Media and will appear on the November 7 undercard. His signing marks an early step in the company's plans to develop fighters and build its presence in professional boxing.Additional fighters and undercard title matchups will be announced shortly.FIGHT WEEK“Rumble in Miami” will extend beyond the ring with a series of fight-week activities, including fighter appearances, fan engagement and exclusive VIP events. The Miami Downtown Development Authority, in collaboration with the City of Miami, is supporting the event through promotional initiatives to build awareness and excitement leading up to fight night.EVENT DETAILSEvent:“Rumble in Miami”Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026Venue: Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33146Main event (Exhibition): Danny Garcia vs. Ruslan ProvodnikovCo-main event: Jose Zepeda vs. Alberto MachadoMEDIA CONTACT / CREDENTIALSBernie BahrmaselDouble B SportsPhone: + 1 773 592-2986Email:...Twitter: @BernieBahrmasel

Bernie Bahrmasel

Double B Sports

7735922986

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

INDISTRY MEDIA ENTERS BOXING WITH 'RUMBLE IN MIAMI',Danny Garcia vs. Ruslan Provodnikov Headlines Nov 7 at Watsco Center News Provided By Double B Sports October 09, 2026, 19:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.