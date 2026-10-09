Hedrick Brothers Construction Recognized With Four Safety Honors At AGC Florida East Coast Chapter Awards

HBC and team members recognized during the 2026 Safety Summit & Excellence Awards

- Samira Turner, Safety Manager at Hedrick BrothersWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hedrick Brothers Construction and members of its team received four safety honors at the AGC Florida East Coast Chapter's 2026 Safety Summit & Excellence Awards, held October 1 in West Palm Beach.Hedrick Brothers Construction received a National AGC Safety Awards (NASA) Certificate of Commendation after recording a zero-incident rate across 275,000 hours worked. Three Hedrick Brothers team members also received individual honors recognizing their contributions to mental health, worker safety and safety leadership.Anna Schmidt received the Mental Health Award: Commercial GC, while Victoria Miel received the Worker Safety Award of Excellence for her work educating and supporting Hedrick Brothers employees. Samira Turner, ASP, CHST, CCHM, Safety Manager at Hedrick Brothers, received the Mike Scarborough Safety Professional of the Year Award.The four recognitions add to Hedrick Brothers' history of safety honors from the AGC Florida East Coast Chapter. The company has received AGC Safety Awards of Excellence across multiple years, including each year from 2016 through 2025.Safety is a core value at Hedrick Brothers and is incorporated throughout the company's approach to its projects, from ongoing training and planning to hazard assessments and site logistics.“Safety is something our team works at every day, so it means a lot to see Hedrick Brothers and several members of our team recognized together,” said Samira Turner, Safety Manager at Hedrick Brothers.“Reaching 275,000 hours with zero incidents is something everyone at Hedrick can be proud of, and these awards reflect the work our team puts in to looking out for one another.”The 2026 Safety Summit & Excellence Awards brought together members of South Florida's construction industry for a morning focused on workplace safety and leadership. The program included an OSHA update and a keynote presentation on safety leadership.###About Hedrick Brothers Construction: Hedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Stuart, and Orlando, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, virtual design & construction (VDC), and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. For more information, visit HedrickBrothers.

Kristen Noffsinger

Kreps PR & Marketing

+1 954-464-7388

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Hedrick Brothers Construction Recognized with Four Safety Honors at AGC Florida East Coast Chapter Awards News Provided By Kreps PR & Marketing October 09, 2026, 19:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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