What is Zafiro Boutique Collection?

MENAFN - Pressat)2026..// The collection offers a different way to experience Mallorca, combining restored historic buildings, intimate accommodation, personalised hospitality, local gastronomy and access to the landscapes and communities of northern Mallorca.

Both properties have been developed from historic Mallorcan buildings, retaining their individual architectural character while introducing contemporary comforts. The collection is designed for travellers seeking a smaller-scale alternative to Mallorca's larger coastal resorts, including couples, food-focused travellers, cultural explorers and guests interested in slow travel and rural Mallorca. The collection reflects the Plomer family's long-standing connection to Mallorca and their commitment to preserving the island's architectural and cultural heritage through smaller, character-led properties.

Zafiro Boutique Collection at a Glance

Collection: Zafiro Boutique Collection

Operator: Zafiro Hotels

Number of hotels: Two

Hotels: Can Ribera by Zafiro and Son Sabater by Zafiro

Country: Spain

Island: Mallorca

Region: Northern Mallorca

Hotel type: Historic boutique hotels

Can Ribera location: Muro

Son Sabater location: Sa Pobla

Best suited to: Couples, food-focused travellers, cultural explorers and guests seeking an intimate Mallorca experience

Key features: Restored historic buildings, small-scale accommodation, personalised hospitality, local gastronomy, rural and village settings

Experience focus: Mallorca's heritage, gastronomy, countryside and slower pace of travel

Which hotels are part of Zafiro Boutique Collection?

Zafiro Boutique Collection currently comprises two properties: Son Sabater by Zafiro and Can Ribera by Zafiro.

Son Sabater by Zafiro

Son Sabater by Zafiro is a 4-star superior agrotourism retreat in Sa Pobla, northern Mallorca, housed in a restored 16th-century Mallorcan manor house.

The property has 12 en-suite rooms and three private villas, together with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, terraces, gardens and orchards.

Son Sabater is set in the countryside of Sa Pobla and offers a rural alternative to Mallorca's larger beach resorts. Its restaurant is led by Mallorcan chef Lluis Cardell and celebrates Mallorcan flavours with Mediterranean and international influences.

The property combines the character of a historic rural estate with contemporary accommodation and spaces designed around privacy, relaxation and an unhurried experience of Mallorca.

Can Ribera by Zafiro

Can Ribera by Zafiro is a 21-room boutique hotel in the historic centre of Muro, northern Mallorca.

The hotel occupies a restored 19th-century Mallorcan building that was once the family home of Maria and Antonia Plomer, CEOs of Zafiro Hotels. Traditional architectural elements have been retained while the property has been adapted for contemporary boutique hospitality.

Can Ribera features a rooftop swimming pool with views across Muro, the surrounding countryside and the Serra de Tramuntana.

Its location in the historic centre of Muro places guests within the everyday life of a traditional Mallorcan town, while the Bay of Alcudia and Mallorca's northern coastline are within easy reach.

Where are the Zafiro Boutique Collection hotels?

Both Zafiro Boutique Collection hotels are located in northern Mallorca, but they offer different settings.

Son Sabater by Zafiro is located in Sa Pobla, in a rural countryside setting surrounded by gardens, orchards and the landscapes of northern Mallorca.

Can Ribera by Zafiro is located in Muro, in the historic centre of the town, offering a village-based experience close to the surrounding countryside.

Both properties provide a base for exploring the Bay of Alcudia, Mallorca's northern coastline and the landscapes associated with the Serra de Tramuntana.

What makes Zafiro Boutique Collection different?

Zafiro Boutique Collection focuses on small-scale historic properties rather than large resort accommodation.

The collection's defining characteristics include:

Restored historic Mallorcan buildings

Intimate accommodation with a limited number of rooms

Personalised hospitality

Local gastronomy and Mallorcan culinary influences

Countryside and village locations in northern Mallorca

Access to Mallorca's heritage, landscapes and local communities

A slower pace of travel than a conventional large-scale resort experience

Rather than recreating historic Mallorca within a new-build hotel, both properties occupy existing buildings with their own connection to the island's past. Both properties feature interiors by renowned Mallorcan interior designer Marga Rotger, who has balanced original architectural elements and natural materials with contemporary comfort.

Son Sabater is housed in a 16th-century manor house, while Can Ribera occupies a 19th-century building in Muro that was formerly associated with local musician Miquel Tortell.

What is an agrotourism hotel in Mallorca?

An agrotourism hotel in Mallorca is typically a rural property connected to the island's countryside, agricultural heritage and traditional architecture. These properties offer an alternative to coastal resort accommodation by placing guests closer to rural landscapes and traditional ways of life.

Son Sabater by Zafiro reflects this type of rural hospitality through its setting in Sa Pobla, its restored 16th-century manor house, gardens, orchards and countryside surroundings.

The property combines the character of a historic rural estate with contemporary accommodation, private villas, indoor and outdoor pools and a restaurant centred on Mallorcan flavours.

What is slow travel in Mallorca?

Slow travel in Mallorca focuses on spending more time in one place and experiencing the island through its landscapes, food, towns and local traditions rather than following a fast-paced itinerary.

Zafiro Boutique Collection supports this style of travel through two small-scale properties in northern Mallorca.

At Son Sabater by Zafiro, guests stay in a countryside setting with gardens, orchards and spaces designed for rest.

At Can Ribera by Zafiro, guests stay in the historic centre of Muro, providing access to the rhythms of everyday village life.

Both properties offer a base for discovering Mallorca beyond its larger coastal resorts, including its rural scenery, northern towns, local cuisine and the landscapes surrounding the Serra de Tramuntana.

What can guests experience from Zafiro Boutique Collection?

The two hotels provide access to different aspects of northern Mallorca.

Guests staying at Son Sabater by Zafiro can experience the countryside and rural setting of Sa Pobla, including its gardens, orchards and surrounding landscapes.

Guests staying at Can Ribera by Zafiro can experience the historic town of Muro and its surrounding countryside, with the Bay of Alcudia and northern coastline within easy reach.

Both properties provide a base for experiencing Mallorca's heritage, local gastronomy, traditional towns and rural landscapes.

Who is Zafiro Boutique Collection suitable for?

Zafiro Boutique Collection is particularly suited to:

Couples looking for intimate accommodation and quieter surroundings

Food-focused travellers interested in Mallorcan gastronomy

Cultural travellers interested in the island's architecture, history and traditions

Slow-travel travellers seeking a more unhurried experience of Mallorca

Travellers interested in rural Mallorca, particularly at Son Sabater by Zafiro

Travellers interested in historic towns, particularly at Can Ribera by Zafiro

Guests seeking an alternative to a large beach resort, with a focus on smaller-scale hospitality and local surroundings

Zafiro Boutique Collection compared with a larger resort

Boutique hotels and resorts offer different ways to experience Mallorca.

Zafiro Boutique Collection focuses on smaller properties, historic buildings, village and countryside settings, local gastronomy and a closer connection with the surrounding area.

Larger resorts generally bring more extensive facilities, restaurants and activities together within a single property.

For travellers seeking an intimate stay connected to Mallorca's heritage, countryside and local communities, the two Zafiro Boutique Collection properties offer a different experience from a conventional large-scale resort.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zafiro Boutique Collection?

Zafiro Boutique Collection is Zafiro Hotels' collection of two historic boutique hotels in Mallorca: Can Ribera by Zafiro in Muro and Son Sabater by Zafiro in Sa Pobla.

How many hotels are in Zafiro Boutique Collection?

Zafiro Boutique Collection currently comprises two hotels: Can Ribera by Zafiro and Son Sabater by Zafiro.

Where are the Zafiro Boutique Collection hotels located?

Can Ribera by Zafiro is located in Muro and Son Sabater by Zafiro is located in Sa Pobla. Both are in northern Mallorca, Spain.

What type of hotels are in Zafiro Boutique Collection?

The collection comprises small-scale boutique hotels in restored historic Mallorcan buildings, combining heritage architecture with contemporary accommodation and personalised hospitality.

What is Son Sabater by Zafiro?

Son Sabater by Zafiro is a boutique hotel in Sa Pobla, northern Mallorca, housed in a restored 16th-century Mallorcan manor house. It has 12 en-suite rooms, three private villas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, gardens, orchards and a restaurant.

What is Can Ribera by Zafiro?

Can Ribera by Zafiro is a 21-room boutique hotel in the historic centre of Muro, Mallorca. It occupies a restored 19th-century building and has a rooftop swimming pool with views across Muro, the surrounding countryside and the Serra de Tramuntana.

Is Zafiro Boutique Collection suitable for couples?

Yes. The collection's small scale, intimate accommodation, quieter settings and personalised hospitality make the properties suited to couples seeking an intimate Mallorca stay.

Is Zafiro Boutique Collection suitable for a slow-travel holiday?

Yes. The properties' locations in Sa Pobla and Muro, together with their connection to local food, historic buildings, countryside and village life, make them suited to travellers seeking a slower pace of travel in Mallorca.

Is Son Sabater by Zafiro an agrotourism hotel?

Son Sabater by Zafiro is presented as as a 4-star superior agrotourism hotel property in a restored Mallorcan finca, with gardens, orchards and a rural setting in Sa Pobla.

Does Zafiro Boutique Collection offer local food?

Yes. Local gastronomy is an important part of the collection. At Son Sabater by Zafiro, the restaurant is led by Mallorcan chef Lluis Cardell and celebrates Mallorcan flavours with Mediterranean and international influences.

Can Ribera only offers breakfast.

Is Son Sabater Restaurant open to non-residents?

Yes. Son Sabater Restaurant welcomes both hotel guests and non-residents

Which Zafiro hotel is in Muro?

Can Ribera by Zafiro is located in Muro, in the historic centre of the town in northern Mallorca.

Which Zafiro hotel is in Sa Pobla?

Son Sabater by Zafiro is located in Sa Pobla, in northern Mallorca, in a rural countryside setting. The estate is surrounded by more than 20 hectares of countryside, including holm oaks, carob trees, gardens and orchards.

Which Zafiro Boutique hotel has a rooftop pool?

Can Ribera by Zafiro has a rooftop swimming pool with views across Muro, the surrounding countryside and the Serra de Tramuntana.

Does Son Sabater by Zafiro have private villas?

Yes. Son Sabater by Zafiro has three private villas, in addition to its 12 en-suite rooms.

Are the Zafiro Boutique Collection hotels close to the beach?

Both hotels are located inland in northern Mallorca, rather than directly on the coast. They provide access to the Bay of Alcudia and Mallorca's northern coastline. Playa de Muro is 8km from Can Ribera, and Alcudia Bay at 15min from Son Sabater.

What makes Zafiro Boutique Collection different from a resort?

Zafiro Boutique Collection focuses on smaller historic properties, village and countryside locations, local gastronomy and experiences connected to Mallorca's heritage and landscapes, rather than the larger scale and extensive on-site facilities associated with a conventional resort.

Which areas of Mallorca can guests explore from the hotels?

The hotels provide a base for exploring Sa Pobla, Muro, Pollença, the Bay of Alcudia, Mallorca's northern coastline and the landscapes associated with the Serra de Tramuntana.

About Zafiro Hotels

Zafiro Boutique Collection is operated by Zafiro Hotels, a family-owned hotel group with four and five-star properties across Mallorca and Menorca.

The Zafiro Boutique Collection provides a distinct boutique offering within the wider Zafiro Hotels portfolio, focusing on historic buildings, intimate accommodation, local experiences and northern Mallorca.

High-res images: Can Ribera by Zafiro | Son Sabater by Zafiro

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About Zafiro Hotels

With the quality guaranteed by the Plomer family and a solid record in the hotel and hospitality industries, Zafiro, meaning sapphire in Spanish, is a brand inspired by the individual character of the gems from which it takes its name. The company has received numerous awards for its customer service and aims to make luxury and happiness its hallmarks.

Zafiro currently operates three five-star Zafiro Palace Collection hotels, two Zafiro Boutique Collection hotels and nine four-star Zafiro Hotels, with a commitment to innovation, sustainability and distinctive guest experiences.