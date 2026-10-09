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MTY Food Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - MTY Food Group Inc.: Reported today financial results for its 13-week period of 2026 ended August 30, announces end of strategic review and declares a quarterly dividend of 50.0¢ per share, payable on November 13, to shareholders registered in the Company's records at the end of the business day on November 3. MTY Food Group Inc. shares T. MTY are trading up $0.49 at $30.74.
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