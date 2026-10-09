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Mainstreet Equity Corp.

Mainstreet Equity Corp.


2026-10-09 03:12:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - Mainstreet Equity Corp.: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per Common Share of Mainstreet for the quarter ending September 30. The dividend is payable on October 30, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17. Mainstreet Equity Corp. shares T are trading up $1.32 at $169.06.

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Baystreet.ca

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