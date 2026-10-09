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Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc.


2026-10-09 03:12:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - Jackpot Digital Inc.: And Pechanga Resort Casino, one of North America's largest and most respected Tribal gaming destinations, are pleased to jointly announce that eight Jackpot Blitz® electronic poker tables are now open for play at Pechanga Resort Casino, located just outside of Temecula, California. Jackpot Digital Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.03.

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