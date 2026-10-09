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SLAM Exploration Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:41 AM EST - SLAM Exploration Ltd.: Announces a planned leadership transition that marks a new stage in the evolution of the Company and the advancement of its exploration portfolio in New Brunswick. After nearly 30 years at the helm of SLAM Exploration, Michael Taylor will step down from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer. As part of this transition, Taylor will remain actively involved with the Company as Chairman of the Board of Directors, where he will continue to play an important role in SLAM's strategic direction. SLAM Exploration Ltd. shares V are trading up $0.005 at $0.07.
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