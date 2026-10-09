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King Copper Discovery Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:12 AM EST - King Copper Discovery Corp.: Announces that its Peruvian operating company, Aurora Copper Peru S.A.C., has selected Kluane Drilling Perú S.A.C. as its drilling contractor for the Company's initial phase of drilling at the Colquemayo Copper Project in southern Peru. King Copper Discovery Corp. shares V are trading up $0.02 at $0.69.
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